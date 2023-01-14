US DEBT: Profligate Spendthrift Joe Biden Spending Money Like Hunter

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - The US debt ceiling will be reached by June, currently standing at $31.4 trillion. Joe Biden doesn't seem too worried about the situation.

Like father like son, Joe Biden and his profligate spending sprees have already run the American economy to the ground, and now the US is facing another debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion in June.

“Like his son, Hunter spends millions on crack cocaine and underage trafficked whores, Joe spends US taxpayers money in the billions on useless socialist pet projects and trans initiatives; or anti-police initiatives,” one disgusted member of Congress revealed.

Capitol Hill is getting ready for the debt ceiling fight, which could tip America over the edge this time. The skirmish could get dirty like in 2011 when the USA was downgraded by ratings agencies, and with the Republicans controlling the House, the spendthrift Democrats who squander taxpayers money like it’s going out of fashion, may have to eat some humble fucking pie.

