Meghan Markle Cuts Ties With Royal Family Completely But Will Still Use Titles

According to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Montecito, Meghan Markle will not be attending the coronation of King Charles III in a major snub to the royal family. Instead, she has sent Prince Harry as envoy to attend the coronation alone.

Royal commentators have come to the conclusion that this refusal to attend the coronation is the final nail in the coffin for Markle’s short jaunt with the royal family, as she has effectively cut the cord completely.

“It is doubtful that Markle will ever come to Britain again, and is now completely estranged from the British royal family. It may be a show of defiance by her, however in all reality she will continue to use the Duchess title to make money in America and continue to profit off her marriage to Prince Harry. In all instances, one could say she has the best of both worlds and will continue to coin it making millions off the royals whilst effectively rejecting them in reality,” a commentator revealed on Wednesday.

If King Charles had any guts he would have demoted these two freeloaders of any royal title a long time ago, however Charles has been extremely diplomatic considering the amount of vitriol and vindictive hatred directed to the Windsor clan by Harry and Meghan. The added disgusting usage of the royal titles to make millions of dollars is another insult, not only to the royal family, but the British people as a whole. Has Meghan ever been to Sussex? She probably could not even point to it on a map. It is a total insult to the people of Sussex to be represented by someone who detests the British people and royal family with such vehemence.

If there is any justice in this world, Harry and Meghan should be demoted to the nobodies they truly are, and should not be allowed to profit off their supposed ties to the British royal family or Britain. We have heard of taxation without representation, well, this is royalty without representation, and it makes a mockery of the British royal institution and people.

Hopefully, one day the American people fawning over this acrid stench of hypocrisy and exploitation will see through the shallow narcissistic facade of Meghan and Harry, two grifters skimming millions off ruthless and blind media executives who have no morals or a shred of dignity as they only see dollar signs as they market these two miscreants to gullible American audiences who do not understand royalty or know what it really is in any capacity or form.