Beyond Satire VIII

Assault and Battery by Ramen Noodle

A Florida Man is behind bars after allegedly battering his girlfriend with hot ramen noodles, according to police. Smith was arrested for domestic battery and booked into the St. Lucie County jail, where he is being held in lieu of $5000 bond on the misdemeanour count.

Maybe noodles need to be banned now because they could be used as a deadly weapon?

The University of Bristol Offers Staff to Identify as Felines With ‘Catgender’ Pronoun

Strange, because one would assume that a university would know that being a cat (Felis catus) is more about species than gender, but sadly this is where the education system in ‘woke’ Bristol is going. They are welcome to fuck science up as much as they want, as long as they choose to do so only within the environs of Bristol.

“Someone who is catgender may use nya/nyan pronouns” (meaning ‘meow’ in Japanese).

The “catgender” pronoun reveals that some individuals are ‘xenic’ – and their gender is therefore not aligned to “the Western human binary of gender alignments”.

“Catgender” is described as “[feeling] an extremely strong connection to cats or other felines, either strongly identifying with them or simply wanting to incorporate them into their gender to better understand their identity”.

Bristol university tutors now scurry around in the hallways of the university, sniffing for mice. Forget about teaching students, they sleep all day and demand to be fed treats when they care to arise from their slumber.

American Dream Megamall Has Just $820 In Its Reserve Account

This one is more about irony than being beyond satire, however it is included anyway simply because it sort of sums up the ‘American Dream’ very succinctly. What is more American than a megamall and one that is called ‘American Dream Megamall‘? What can a mall of that size do with $820 left in its bank account? Fuck knows? Maybe arrange a barbecue for the staff before firing everyone? It’s the American dream, innit?

Woman ‘gang raped’ in VR Metaverse Says Tech Advances Made it Feel Like Real Life

Without wishing to denigrate the brutality of real physical rape, this news story had to be included simply because it was so beyond satire, it exemplifies the tragedy of the modern tech age. To have some avatars on a VR screen jump on you is NOT fucking rape. For a start, avatars don’t have genitals, they do not have penises, vaginas, balls or flopping tits. In fact, the avatars in Zuckerberg’s metaverse don’t even have a lower body.

Insane Nina Jane Patel, the vice president of research for a rival metaverse company, claims she was ‘verbally and sexually harassed’ and ‘virtually gang raped’ by a group of men within 60 seconds of logging into ‘Horizon Venues’, a VR world owned by Meta (formerly Facebook).

This sort of nonsensical digital shit trivialises real rape in the physical world, and Ms Patel needs to go to her safe space bubble or whatever it is and permanently stay there from now on.

