Creature That Bleeds Once a Month is Not a Woman

LONDON - England - Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling, and Daniel Radcliffe along with numerous others have had a transargument.

Can’t say it’s not thoroughly enjoyable to see factions of champagne socialist celebrities all having a nice bust up, as is the case with J.K. Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe and the now ‘corrected’ Jonathan Ross.

Apparently J.K. Rowling is not a woman but a creature that bleeds once a month and manages to live afterwards, or something like that.

This frightfully odd behaviour is sort of relegated to the female of the species, but not to the transgender male chromosome, male bone structured ‘female’ of the species, but it is wrong to say it is so, even if nature intends it to be that way.

If this is getting rather confusing, do not worry, just open up a Harry Potter book and forget about it all.

Meanwhile, Snape has just invented another spell – Transgenderiarmus…<bzoing> Oh shit! I just grew a pair of tits!