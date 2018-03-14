Forward to 2018: How the Epica Awards Has Grown in Prestige

PARIS - France - For over thirty years, the Epica Awards has been a global leader in showcasing creative talent, and in 2018, it is moving to new heights.

The creative spirit moves on year after year, yes there are little nuances and subtle refinements but the road is a meandering cornucopia of delights encompassing the International advertising and media scene that encapsulates the magnificent Epica Awards.

Since its re-launch in 2012, when it went international for the first time, Epica has grown in prestige.

Its winners are now taken into account by most major annual rankings of creativity worldwide, as well as rankings published by individual trade magazines.

These include Horizont and Werben & Verkaufen in Germany; Marketing Directo in Spain; Adasia in Singapore; and Strategy in Canada.

It is this global International outlook that truly delves into the machinations of the Epica Awards and its inclusive yet exclusive attitude when it comes to the variety of global creative richness.

The Epica Awards took its reel of winning work on tour in a series of networking events.

The Daily Squib attended the showcase in London on January 31, with a soirée at production company GCRS. Then there was New York on February 27, at Weworks, and Milan on February 23 at the Anteo Palazzo del Cinema.

Press coverage in 2017 was extensive, but the Epica Awards in 2018 will no doubt be more pervasive, creating even more of a tectonic buzz around these exclusive awards.

Further developments are in place with the Epica Awards. In September, Bloomsbury in London will publish The Epica Book, a glossy coffee table tome containing interviews by major journalists with the world’s creative leaders, plus details of all the winners and selected high-scoring entries.

The Epica Awards recently posted its final group of winners after calculating points from the awards show last November.

The Holding Company of the Year was Omnicom

The Brand of the Year was Nike

At the same time, Epica named the best-performing agencies by country and region. Top agencies included J. Walter Thompson in the UK, BETC in France, Heimat in Germany, MRM/McCann in Spain, and Wieden + Kennedy in the Netherlands. In Italy, Verba and Y&R Italy shared the top slot. The most awarded agency in Asia was Cheil Worldwide, Hong Kong; while DDB Argentina took the crown in Latin America

The 2018 season opens for entry from July 31st to August 30th.