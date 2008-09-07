Home | Most Popular | Cliff Richard: "I’m Not Gay But My Boyfriend Is"

Cliff Richard: "I’m Not Gay But My Boyfriend Is"

By Elvis Parsley 07/09/2008 06:09:00

Best buddies: Sir Cliff Richard speaks of his close friendship with ex-priest Seamus McElleroonie (right) in his new book

LONDON – England – Singer Sir Cliff Richard has revealed his close friendship with an ex-priest who he shares his life with.

 

In his revealing autobiography, My Life, My Gay, published yesterday, the legendary crooner calls Father Seamus McElleroonie who he shares his home with, his ‘companion’ and ‘blessing’.

Sir Cliff, 67, met the former Roman Catholic priest during a trip to New York in 2001 where he was a judge at a choir boy competition and said that McElleroonie took a break from the priesthood soon after.

The Church Times writes: ‘He hadn’t any thought at the beginning of giving up the priesthood and he was very reluctant to give up the choir boy benefits. I suggested a bigger pay packet and he might help me with some charitable projects. He could still indulge in the old pursuits of course.

‘That was seven years ago and our arrangement has worked out really well. Seamus now spends most of his time looking after my vast collection of teapots from the 18th century and pushing my stools in whenever he has a spare moment.

‘He has become my special companion, which is great because I don’t like sleeping alone, even now.’

Sir Cliff, a devoted Christian, met fans and signed copies of his book yesterday.

His private life has often been the subject of much speculation and the book attempts to finally come clean over many subjects, including voicing his approval for same-sex partnerships and what is the best cock ring to wear during sermons.

‘Same sex marriages are perhaps a modern example of how things have changed’, Sir Cliff said.

‘What has been happening in the church for many years between priests is finally coming into acceptance.

‘It seems to me that commitment is the issue and if anyone comes to me and says: “This is my partner – we are committed to each other” then I don’t care what their sexuality is.’

The veteran performer, who has sold over 250million records, also takes the opportunity to hit back at those who question his personal life.

 He writes: ‘I am sick to death of the media’s speculation about my homosexuality. What business is it of anyone else’s when I parade around a book with all my darkest secrets of what I do..It’s none of your business? As a good Christian I am so happy that the age old priestly Christian activities are finally being brought forward into the open.’

Sir Cliff also reveals how he nearly ended his famous ‘bachelor boy’ days by coming close to marriage.

‘Of all the two women I’ve known, one being my mother, there were only one that I’ve come close to marrying. .

‘I came close to asking the butch sports presenter Sue Barker, whom I met in 1982.

‘I seriously contemplated asking her to marry me, but in the end I realised that she wasn’t quite hairy enough to commit the rest of my life to her. There were no broken hearts.’

 

  • Margaretd

    Hi Cliff (maybe),
    I just replied to Debra’s post from a while back. Luv ya. Margaretd

  • Margaretd

    Dear Debra, you are so right. I have made a mistake or 2, but the Lord did get to me, and persuaded me , that I was wrong. I realized, that I’d turned off the track and just said “Help God”, and like the Prodigal son, returned to God (Father), who was waiting with outstretched arms. It took quite a while to actually sort out the earthly mess I’d made, but with His help I climbed out of the hole and kept walking. It’s not always easy to stay on the narrow way, but it is much less painful than falling off it.!
    As for the Gay business. I have never agreed with Cliff’s stance on Gaydom. My Bible says in Rom 1:18-27, +32.b, that man/man and woman/woman is wrong. If it were right and ‘normal’, there would be no more kids born (except by artificial means), and the human race would’ve died out 100s years ago! If he were really brave he would ‘go it alone’ totally with God only, and I’m sure God would show him the truth. Actually, it’s easy and it’s in Black and White. The Alpha and Omega has not changed since the beginning of time til now, and won’t change! You can be sure of that! Anybody , who disagrees will find themselves on the wrong side of The Almighty! I reckon Cliff should check out Hebrews- nothing ‘limp wristed ‘or sissy about this book (Scary!) The church and the world will be judged.(Can’t find scripture I’m after). I want to be on the right side of God, when that happens. Walk with (Godly) fear and trembling! Margaretd. (Adelaide-Aust).

    • Debra Louise Vine

      Praise God !!! Prayers and Love to you 🙂 and yes the Bible is straight on this very straight !! x

  • Brittany Thomas

    So, Debra Louise Vine, if I do hang out with and show respect to these people, hen that makes me a bad person?! How prejudiced can you get?! You must be a really miserable person.

  • Sinead Tennysons

    If you google “Cliff Richard pedophile” there are some pretty heavy articles about a place called Elm House where wealthy UK politicians, the elite, queer entertainers and other pedophiles used to hang out. The existence and function of the evil Elm House is established fact.

  • Brittany Thomas

    So if it is true, are we now supposed to badmouth him constantly, and then kill him? What about thou shalt not kill? Does that commandment only apply to straight people? How is that fair? All people, gay or straight, have feelings and are human. And we can all be hurt. I make it a point not to be prejudiced against someone simply because they are gay. No prejudice is right. And if a gay person is nice to me, I will be nice right back. There are no variations on kindness. We all need to treat each other with human kindness, understanding, and above all, love. God loves us, no matter who we are.

    • Debra Louise Vine

      It quite clearly does say to love others. there are also verses stating not to judge and then there are others telling us to judge righteously according to the Scriptures, to show our brother his fault etc, He i very specific here in saying that if the believer dont listen take another then the church and etc. Exposing the fruits of darkness is stated to do and also to show a believer a fault not out of hatred but love in that they may repent and turn from their sins etc. You quite clearly do not agree with those scriptures. We are told to be hot or cold but not Luke Warm. It is a stark warning. As we walk closer with the Lord there are clearly states that we will have an abhorrence for sin and expose the fruits of darkness in order to protect the church and its body of believer there will be many false teachers prophets brethren etc in these last times. I would suggest maybe looking up what scripture says about keeping company with these people. We are to witness to them the Gospel message but we are not to keep company with believers who as Christians openly commit those sins dont repent and carry them on 🙂

  • Elizabeth Rotenberg

    Well…I’d hazard to guess…even if he isn’t gay…..he’s pro gay. which is still against the Word of G-d. —- Gay Jesus…. NOT

  • Gerald Moore

    he is not gay he doesn’t even wank has never had one and never will

  • Ducky Duckman

    Does Lady Cliff sit and swivel? Only askin’.

  • sunamigori

    it does’nt add up….Cliff has to answer for something…nobody can be completely sqeeky clean!

    • Rupert

      “sqeeky clean” Cliff’s ass

  • “When David had finished speaking to Saul,
    the soul of Jonathan was bound to the soul of David, and Jonathan loved him as
    his own soul. Saul took him that day and would not let him return to his
    father’s house. Then Jonathan made a covenant with David, because he loved him
    as his own soul. Jonathan stripped himself of the robe that he was wearing, and
    gave it to David, and his armor, and even his sword and his bow and his belt.”
    (1 Samuel 18:1-4)

    Now, imagine if this story had been about Jonathan
    and a woman. Suppose the author had written that “Jonathan’s soul was bound to
    Mirriam, and Jonathan loved her as his own soul.” And suppose that upon meeting
    Mirriam for the first time, Jonathan immediately gave her all his most precious
    possessions. (The armor and weapons of a prince were important symbols of his
    power and status.) If 1 Samuel 18:1-4 were about Jonathan’s first encounter
    with a woman, theologians everywhere would be writing about this as one of the
    greatest love stories of all time.

    Suppose the pastor of your church
    (assuming he is a man), upon meeting another man for the first time, stripped
    himself of his suit and gave it to the other. Suppose in that same encounter he
    also offered his most precious possessions — perhaps a family Bible, a
    wristwatch with an inscription from his parents, and his beloved four-wheel
    drive pickup truck. Wouldn’t this strike you as more than just a little
    “queer”? Let’s face it, the author of 1 Samuel is describing a classic
    love-at-first-sight encounter that happens to involve two men.

    • Elizabeth Rotenberg

      true about David an Jonathan had a very special relationship…however neither wore a Gay Jesus t-shirt… as his “best friend” is wearing.. so much for Christianiity… I highly doubt it.

  • ANGEL

    i AM DISGUSTED BY THE FILTHY WRITING ON THE PREIST TEA SHIRT OUR PRECIOUS LORD JESUS WAS NOT GAY AT ALL, AND THE BIBLE STATES IT AS A SIN OF ABOMINATION, MAN SHALL NOT LIE WITH MAN, NOR WOMAN WITH WOMAN, ALL SIN IS FORGIVABLE BUT WE ARE TO REPENT, BUT THOSE WHO COMMIT BLASPHEMY OF THE HOLY sPIRIT ONE SIN AGAINST gOD IS UNFORGIVABELE I THINK THIS MEANS TO GO ON DOING, WHAT YOU KNOW IS wicked SINS AGAINST OTHERS…. LIKE PAEDOPHILIA AND ALL PERVERSIONS…..WHEN YOU KNOW IT IN YOUR HEART IS EVIL AND WRONG and harms kills others. .

    • Adam Roberts

      Jesus loved gays and everyone. He was prolly gay himself. Shame on you Jesus loved all who were God’s children.

    • Why did Jesus allow John the Beloved to put his head on his chest at the Last Supper?

      • Fred Pickles

        Mathew 19:4. And he answered and said unto them, Have ye not read, that he which made them at the beginning made them male and female,

        5 And said, For this cause shall a man leave father and mother, and shall cleave to his wife: and they twain shall be one flesh?

        6 Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.

        If he thought it was fine for men to be with men and women with women, this would have been the time to say it.

        If in the future, if societies thought it was odd for men to shake hands, do you think they should assume that all men who shook hands in the past were gay?

    • Luke

      Jesus was homosexual and slept with his disciples. It’s all in the Bible if you read it. He did not just walk across the water but sashay. Here’s a vid about gay Jesus.

      https://youtu.be/pYxpH9UUWN4

  • Cat Lane

    I am not anti-gay. I am anti-paedophilia and anti-bullshit. The squeaky clean Sir Cliff is about to go down with the Rolf’s of this world. His sexuality is irrelevant, but his abuse of innocent kids and the use of his star status to live a double life is pure evil. May he rot in hell if he is guilty of paedophilia and abuse of vulnerable teens.

    • Gomez

      Most gays have paedophiliac tendencies. Research the word twink that’s gay slang for under age boy. Homosexuals love young boys.

      Homosexuals are paedophiles.

      • nemesis

        You’ve really done your homework, haven’t you?!

      • stupid remarks – and none of them are factual.

      • Whatever

        And “ALL MEN” are raping, killing, maiming,sick sadistic SHITS. I think we’ve accounted for Everyone. Dickhead.

      • Whatever

        PS: Pedophiles are basically the Usual Suspects – white heterosexual men.

  • Toby

    as long as he is happy being happy is most important gay is just a word

  • Danish

    Well I really fell sorry for you Cliff if it’s right what I have just read. I have been a big fan of you for years and always thougt you where standing with you feet on the rock. I really hope that God may open your eyes so you can see what’s wrong and right. We all make mistakes but God knows our hearts and if we ask him for forgivnes he WILL forgive. May my lord and savior forgive you soul so you’ll sing forever and not only in this material world.

  • JODIE

    I LOVE YOU SIR CLIFF RICHARD AND YOUR MUSIC PRETTY PLEASE COME OUT AND SAY IF YOUR GAY OR NOT DONT WORRY ITS NOT THE END OF THE WORLD YOU KNOW THAT YOUR FANS WONT CARE LESS WE WILL STILL LOVE YOU ITS YOUR CHOICE HOW YOU LIVE YOUR LIFE AND WHAT YOU DO YOU WILL ALWAYS BE LOVED AND REMEMURED IF YOU DO THIS .

  • Lynne Taylor

    What difference does it make to anyone else but himself. As he said himself “Mind your own business, my life has nothing to do with anyone else”. Leave Cliff alone, if you are a true fan, then it should only be his music you are interested in NOT his private life. Maybe some of you sorry souls don’t have a life of your own so you have to stick your noses into everyone elses, namely celebrities. Grow up the lot of you.

  • jasmine

    My thoughts exactly Missy-he always used to deny he was gay, what else can he do if people keep asking despite this? He obviously loves the company of others, and is open minded.

  • Rev. Dhammananda

    Oh no here we go again. As if the bible is the only book of faith.

  • I give up

    I throw my hands up! don't any of you realise that the bible was put together by a man, hundreds of years AFTER the incidents claimed…ever heard of chinese whispers? If not, then have you ever heard of the fish that got away? This is the 21st Century, so people, get with the times and stop quoting a book written centuries ago to put the fear of God into people….I certainly don't think God intended you to fear him, but to love him, men inclusive!

  • Lord Thorpe

    Chery dear, you don't get out much do you? Commenting on anything of a sexual nature and sayin I know what I'm talking about is a bit of an oxy-moron don't you think? But very funny!

  • Pauline

    Leviticus 18:22
    “Do not practice homosexuality, having sex with another man as with a woman. It is a detestable sin.
    Leviticus 18:21-23 (in Context) Leviticus 18 (Whole Chapter) Other Translations
    Leviticus 20:13
    “If a man practices homosexuality, having sex with another man as with a woman, both men have committed a detestable act. They must both be put to death, for they are guilty of a capital offense.
    Leviticus 20:12-14 (in Context) Leviticus 20 (Whole Chapter) Other Translations
    1 Corinthians 6:9
    Don’t you realize that those who do wrong will not inherit the Kingdom of God? Don’t fool yourselves. Those who indulge in sexual sin, or who worship idols, or commit adultery, or are male prostitutes, or practice homosexuality,
    1 Corinthians 6:8-10 (in Context) 1 Corinthians 6 (Whole Chapter) Other Translations
    1 Timothy 1:10
    The law is for people who are sexually immoral, or who practice homosexuality, or are slave traders, liars, promise breakers, or who do anything else that contradicts the wholesome teaching
    1 Timothy 1:9-11 (in Context) 1 Timothy 1 (Whole Chapter) Other Translations

    • Dear Dr. Laura:

      Thank you for doing so much to educate
      people regarding God’s Law. I have learned a great deal from your show, and I
      try to share that knowledge with as many people as I can. When people try to
      defend the homosexual lifestyle, for example, I simply remind them that
      Leviticus 18:22 clearly states it to be an abomination. End of debate.

      I do need some advice from you, however,
      regarding some of the specific laws and how to follow them:

      a) When I burn a bull on the altar as a
      sacrifice, I know it creates a pleasing odor for the Lord (Lev.1:9).The problem
      is my neighbors. They claim the odor is not pleasing to them. Should I smite
      them?

      b) I would like to sell my daughter into
      slavery, as sanctioned in Exodus 21:7.In this day and age, what do you think
      would be a fair price for her?

      c) I know that I am allowed no contact
      with a woman while she is in her period of menstrual uncleanness
      (Lev.15:19-24).The problem is, how do I tell? I have tried asking, but most
      women take offense.

      d) Lev.25:44 states that I may indeed
      possess slaves, both male and female, provided they are purchased from
      neighboring nations. A friend of mine claims that this applies to Mexicans, but
      not Canadians. Can you clarify? Why can’t I own Canadians?

      e) I have a neighbor who insists on working
      on the Sabbath. Exodus 35:2 clearly states he should be put to death. Am I
      morally obligated to kill him myself?

      f) A friend of mine feels that even though
      eating shellfish is an abomination (Lev.11:10), it is a lesser abomination than
      homosexuality. I don’t agree. Can you settle this?

      g) Lev.21:20 states that I may not
      approach the altar of God if I have a defect in my sight. I have to admit that
      I wear reading glasses. Does my vision have to be 20/20, or is there some
      wiggle room here?

      h) Most of my male friends get their hair
      trimmed, including the hair around their temples, even though this is expressly
      forbidden by Lev. 19:27. How should they die?

      i) I know from Lev.11:6-8 that
      touching the skin of a dead pig makes me unclean, but may I still play football
      if I wear gloves?

      j) My uncle has a farm. He violates
      Lev.19:19 by planting two different crops in the same field, as does his wife
      by wearing garments made of two different kinds of thread cotton/polyester
      blend. He also tends to curse and blaspheme a lot. Is it really necessary that
      we go to all the trouble of getting the whole town together to stone them
      (Lev.24:10-16)? Couldn’t we just burn them to death at a private family affair
      like we do with people who sleep with their in-laws? (Lev.20:14)

      I know you have studied these things
      extensively, so I am confident you can help. Thank you again for reminding us
      that God’s word is eternal and unchanging.

  • John Williams

    LMAO …. one of the funniest pieces I've read in a LONG time! Kudos to you "Elvis". Well done, and thanks for the giggle.

  • missy

    people always say 'just say yes or no' and be honest. Well he has been honest many times and said directly that he isn't gay, yet people for some reason WANT him to be gay, whether its to criticize his faith or make him out to be a fake and a liar…I don't know…but Cliff is not gay, he has said he is not gay, he has had many girlfriends, not just token ones….and for your information, he has openly had girlfriends, yet, no one ever takes pictures of that, or writes articles on that, unless the girlfriend is a celebrity. You will believe what you want, no matter what he says, so what would be the point. He isn't gay, and I know that by first hand knowledge

  • paul hyland

    Iwould like Harry Webb[alias Ciff Richard] to actually say in plain english without any semantics if he is a sodomite-yes or no,because if he says he is a christian and participates in sodomy[anal intercourse] what does he do with the verse in Rom. 1:26-27-'forthis cause God gave them up unto vile affections….also the men,leaving the natural use of the woman,burned in their lusts one towards another,men with men working that which is unseemly[unnatural]….' paul hyland

  • patricia

    i dont care if he is gay he is still performing and packs concerts i just adore him,and yes he definatley wears hairpieces but whats wrong with that.

  • raydean bell

    you are so gay and we allknow it get your head out your arse and the priests and tell your fans the truth you lier lier pants on fire

  • truthandpeaceforever

    Cliff Richard is a sodomite: he has lived with a queer catholic priest for the last 10 years, previously he lived with a man for 30 years. He likes raping small children both boys and girls. He has a house in Portugal 100 meters from﻿ where Madeline McCann got kidnapped. He is a major player in the Jimmy Savile child sex rings and he raped children at Elm quest House – where small children in council care were sodomized.
    The homosexual movement and child molestation:
    watch?v=dAMWhVd0StI

    • bringbackdavros

      an evil twisted man hiding behind a corrupt religion ,no doubt his sordid life will be investigated after his death just like his cohort jimmy saVILE when his existence no long matters to the paedophile ring of celebs and british rulers !!

  • Patricia

    The company he keeps today says it all, look no further. We all loved 'Cliff' in his youth.

  • Gerry

    Cliff,you have the money and the friends,stop trying to kid everyone and just let them know you are gay.It's ok ,even the grannies will understand.

  • Cliff

    Coming out of the closet would be a lot easier if my wardrobe wasn't so FABULOUS!

  • Christine

    Grow up you stupid idiots!!!
    Cliff isn't gay…….

    • Moshe Ben-Jacob

      He is just another sodomite gentile.

  • Cyril Wilkinson

    Hi Cliff Just to say I've for many many years now been and still am a really big fan of your's but how about plans for an old-fashioned regular studio album like say ''Wired For Sound'' and ''I'm No hero'' and ''Stronger'' O.K? Cyril Wilkinson Carnew, Co. Wicklow.

  • John Lemmon

    Jesus didn't write Romans and Leviticus he didn't mention homosexuality and theres no mention of it in the 10 commandments yet Christians go on about it like its the biggest threat to civilisation. If God was in favour of marriage where was Jesus wife? Christians have confused Christianity with conservatism. Jesus was the original hippy. Get with it people. Peace and Love.

    • Andreas Meyer

      mmmh, but isn’t Leviticus and Romans still considered inspired (by the Holy Ghost) scripture?

  • Harry Webb

    No I am the real Cliff Richard. I know that there has been a lot of speculation about me being gay so I would like to set the record straight. It is like this. There are people who smoke and then there are people who don't choose to smoke but end up smoking. They are called passive smokers, and I am the equivalent – a passive gay.

    • Suzanna Vidovic

      Well said! I am married to my husband and I have gay friends too, and my husband does as well. If you associate with gay friends it does not necessarily mean you are gay, but even if you are Cliff, we don’t care, we still respect you and admire your talent. Have loved you in all your movies and time with the Shadows and as a solo artist. We saw you in concert in Melbourne, Australia in 2013, and you were absolutely mind blowing throughout your performance. best wishes Suzanna xx

  • Dave

    And then there's Jimmy Saville.
    One minute it was "Oh Sir Jimmy, Sir Jimmy we all love you. You're a British institution.!
    The next minute it's "Evil Saville."
    Doesn't the gutter press just make you laugh?!
    Amazing how all this remained hidden; those whom goverments, royalty and the establisment love can get away with anything.

    Cliff shouldn't worry a bit, Sir Elton is 'married' or maybe in a civil partnership with his bloke and who is bothered?

  • linda

    So Sir Cliff is gay & always has been…….after all you cant be that cute & not be gay…..when he was younger that is, when it comes to looks

  • ROUKEIYA FRITZ

    SO WHAT IF HE IS GAY HE IS STILL HUMAN AND WE LOVE HIM ALL THE SAME BEING WHAT HE IS IS ANYWAYS HIS BUSINESS AND NOBODY HAS THE RIGHT TO JUDGE.LOVE YOU CLIFF ALWAYS

  • SANDY

    i watched his movie – it's wonderful to be young – 10 times as a young girl. loved him. he was so sweet and so entertaining. his voice was awesome. what his sexual preference is – is not my business. he was never going to be in my life on a personal level. he's a human being who deserves the respect he earned throughout his entertainment years. he was and still is a great, wonderful human being. thanks sir cliff for being you.

  • Diana R.

    I was so in love with him when he sang "Suddenly" with Olivia N. (I was just an 8 years old child) and finding this out somehow makes me feel disappointed.

  • linda

    the guy people are crazy about cliff because he is very lovable,but sorry,he is not like you.He is a great person ,please leave him alone.Girls love him too.

  • Peter Taylor

    Some people they hurt one another..they like to see hurt in the other ones eyes..well i'm not like that at all. Cliff Richard

  • Anonymous

    I TOTALLY AGREE!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • ronny

    Whoever you are, Clift, perfect or unperfect, I support you. You make me happy with your song for ever. God know you better ! GBU.

  • Daniel

    I love the priests t-shirt where can I get that one? God bless you Cliff, if you like to take it up the jacksie so what? I love your music and will alsays follow you.

  • James

    God didnt make anything, wake up! If there was a god there wouldnt be this living hell we live in. Give a single piece of REAL evidence that there is a god then fine, but there is plenty of evidence he doesnt exist.

    Every creature on the planet has sex with the same gender, it just happens. Its nothing new, stop looking down on other people just because YOU think its wrong. Everyone or anything has its entiltilement to do what they like.

    By the way, I am not gay or bisexual but I believe in being free to do what I like.

    Having sex with the same sex has been around since the beginning of time, its a fact as far as history goes.

    If Cliff is gay – so what. If he isnt gay – so what.

  • Cheryl Monroe

    You pple dont know what you are talking about. CLIFF IS NOT GAY. HE IS STRAIGHT. HE DOES NOT BELEIVE IN GAYS. IT IS EVIL. GOD DOES NOT APPROVE OF THIS. I AM A CATHOLIC SO KNOW WHAT I AM TALKING ABOUT. GOD MADE ADAM AND EVE, NOT ADAM AND STEVE, SO JUST LEAVE HIM ALONE, OK.

    • How dumb can you get, Cheryl. There are several accounts in Genesis – Man is made first and then the animals and in another the animals are made first then man. The books of Genesis were written in the Second Babylonian Capture – they had to go backwards in time. Adam is Hebrew for man and Eve is Hebrew for woman. They figured out there had to be a man and a woman. Dumb, Cheryl

  • beryl

    I DO WISH CLIFF WOULD TELL EVERYONE THE TRUTH HE IS NOT GAY I AM NOT BOTHERED IF HE WAS I AM FED UP PEOPLE ON ABOUT HIM

  • Gerard Lee

    CLIFF RICHARD has been a family name in my home ever since he came onto the scene. I remember his 1st visit to Johannesburg in 1961. He was not yet even 21. He and the Shadows stayed at the old Carlton Hotel and appeared on the balcony late afternoon. The whole of Johannesburg came to a stanstill. I remember the crowds chanting "sing,sing,sing……" What an occasion !
    I am GAY and a Roman Catholic ! At the age of 68 ,I remain a devout CLIFF fan.
    Cliff, thank you for all the pleasure you have given us over the years. We are proud of you and accept you unconditionally. I wish you and your partner much happiness and a long and loyal life together. I have had a soul-mate for FORTY years. God bless you and your partner. GERARD LEE – JOHANNESBURG

  • the real Cliff Richard

    Don't listen to him. I'm the real Cliff Richard. I can prove it if you come to my Barbados home and I'll give you a BJ you'll never forget. Strictly no girls can apply.

  • Cliff Richard

    I saw this site and I just had to comment about it after reading some of the ridiculous comments here. Before you read on, I am gay. I'm about as straight as a three pound coin, if you know what i MEAN. So all you religous idiots on here saying that i'm going to burn in hellfire and all that. So what, atleast I had a good time dontchathink? Atleast I was true to my gayness.C'mon lets all go on a summer holiday and have an anal orgy! Sodom and Gomorroh is the place to be.

    • bringbackdavros

      and the fact you buggered boys at the elm street guest house so not gay but a raging peado ¬¬

  • Gays, Lesbians, Tranny's you name it, its all in the open now and the wonderful governments who could not run a cock up in a vestry simply adore this fraternity, but wait, there's only pedo's left who are LEFT out on a wing. It's about time the government supported these freaks from hell just as they support those freaks aforementioned who commit the weirdest abominations. Nothing is sacred anymore especially in the church, well, nothing ever was sacred not even your arse. But lets not forget the fact that people are born twisted does not make it right. So for all the twisted gene pool of society that acts in a disgusting way whilst our BBC governments simply love them and want more children adopted by these freaks of nature, and the courts rule against straight God fearing Christians because they refuse to let Gay people sleep in their hotels soiling the bed corrupting young children where ever they go and letting transvestites visit the same toilet as women it finally seems as the world has indeed gone off its rails. Somewhere in the bible it states that people of the world will go mad before the end of society. Live and let live, but don't ram it down our throat just because we're straight!

  • Ritchie

    ~ cliff richard owes nobody an explaination with regards to whom he shares his room with, or to what he prefers in "sexual preferance." what he does owe is the reality of not deceiving himself. and by that i do not mean to imply that self is the ultimate measure of all things. the greatest gift an individual can give to his or herself is not to hijack objective reality.

    it is the criteria of knowledge as things are and is not dependent on consensus or viewpoint. the bottom line is this: you can fool yourself, some of the time or most of the time, but sooner or later you would have to face that objective reality does matter in the real world, and beyond it. one of the greatests trajedies a person can make is to bargiain with one's eternal destiny.

    can intelligence come from non-intelligence? in a postmodern world the definition of truth has often been viewed and construed as an embarrassment. it is as if the "truth" word is a five-letter epitome of hypocrisy, intolerance and bigotry. some worldviews are like twin towers striving to be the measure of all things. others flow in a transdental soup emerging like ooze,postulating theories and doctrines and deconstruting meaning in the process. the main thing in life is to keep the main thing, the main thing. :))

    We are shaped and fashioned by our choices and what we love. Every day holds the possibility of a miracle. cliff, i do not think you were called to bargain with your eternal destiny, think it over carefull while it is still called today.

  • Yo chek out mi Niggas innit?

  • jj

    Doesn't the Bible say that we are made in Gods image , so is the original also gay ?

    Well… then you can ask, is the original also a pedofile.

    People are made in Gods image, but we have a free will.
    So how we choose to live it, is our responsibility.

  • Fred Asbury

    there is a no god

    only naive, ignorant fools believe in god

  • RW

    I can't believe in this day and age there's so many nutters blethering on about hellfire and damnation over how someone chooses to live their life. Take a look at the world around you and realise that if there's a God then he's taking a seriously hands-off approach to the running of the planet. If God doesn't have time to get in between us and hurricanes then I say he doesn't get to make a call on our sexuality. Cliff rocks, btw.

  • Nancy T.

    I'll tell yous what we got here….ya got a couple of gay guys here. Dr. Ashok hit the nail on the head. Tks for telling it like it is, Doc.

  • roxi brown

    Cliff you are gay. Its no big deal. Why don´t you come out of the closit.

  • adelfa052

    Shut up you guys, all I know is I love my Cliff, if jumping to a cliff can reach him, then dying is a bliss!

  • Jane

    Why are people so obsessed with how he can be Christian and gay? I thought being Christian was defined by belief and not who they love.
    And in any case, why does it matter what his sexuality is? It bugs me at how often in society today a person appears to be judged more by their love life than what they actually do.

  • Nelson

    Doesn’t the Bible say that we are made in Gods image , so is the original also gay ?
    Leave the man alone he has entertained whole generations with his music and is entitled to live as he chooses .

  • Dr. J. Ashok

    You can not be a Christian AND a homosexual

    Here is what the Bible says. Anyone who can understand English can understand it. No need to read between the lines. It is clear.

    Leviticus 18:22 – Do not lie with a man as one lies with a woman; that is detestable. (NIV)

    Leviticus 20:13 – If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. (NIV)

    1 Corinthians 6:9-10 – Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor male prostitutes nor homosexual offenders…will inherit the kingdom of God. (NIV).

    Romans 1:26-27 – Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another.

  • Alicia

    God is love.But it is a sin if you are Gay.God loves gay people too.But he does not love the sin.We need to pray for Gays and for their souls to be saved.The only way to get to Heaven is to except Jesus Christ as our personal Savior.There is know other way.Not bye doing just good deeds. or beinging a great and giving person.Truly knowing Christ and loving him.A personal relationship is what a true Christian is.Believing the Bible it is the Word of God.Believing the whole Bible not just bits and pieces or adding to it.or just what you want to hear just from Man.I love JOHN 3:16 GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD THAT HE GAVE HIS ONLY BEGOTTEN SON.THAT WHOSOEVER BELIEVETH IN HIM SHOULD NOT PERISH BUT HAVEHAVEEVERLASTING LIFE.THIS IS GODS PROMISED TO ALL OF US EVEN THE GAYS.GOD LOVES YOU TOO JUST TURN

  • ronnie

    I don’t understand why Christians are against gay marriage.
    Jesus had two dads, he turned out alright.

  • Beauregard Fielding

    being gay….being himself. I love him and his music unconditionally and always have. Listening to Cliff on an LP or on my i-pod, is like being in touch with an old friend. So he is gay…ah join the club and leave him alone. He is a good man with a fine heart….will always love you Cliff! Beau

  • common sense

    leave him alone get over yourself! the bible was written by MAN…best money making business ever!!

    GOD loves everyone, even the gay ones.

  • Andrew

    Sir Cliff Richard was my idol. He was the best and I always wanted to see his wife, sometimes I wondered why he didn’t marry Olivia Newton John. Anyway, I am shocked surprised and flabagasted to know that this guy is GAY. I cannot believe it. But I suppose it’s true.
    So Cliff is a Devil and the other American priest is obviously ithe Devils Advocate. To hell with him now. I don’t like music and songs of a GaY man.
    May you burn in Hell Cliff

  • david

    GOD IS GREAT .homosexuality is not good.

  • Ezekiel

    Cliff Richards will burn in thefires of hell for his consort with Satan. Gay people committ devils acts on each other. True Christians see these acts as against God. He and his ilk will all go to hell and spend eternity burning in the boiling furnaces.

  • Russ

    Do you know what Andrew 30-09-2008….perhaps you should look at Cliff Richard’s charitable donation’s record and shove your Romans Chapter 1, and Leviticus Ch 15 right up your rectum.

  • Alan and Peter

    We are all God’s children. Lastnight I prayed to Jesus before bed and had some great gay sex with my bf after. There’s nothing wrong with our love for each other, God loves us all and he would approve of what we do. All you bible bashers make me sick. You need to see that two men can have great love between each other and be approved by God and Jesus. I am going to church today with my lover and we will hold hands seated in the pew, but we know our vicar is gay so it doesnt matter he says its ok.

  • SD

    I am shocked at Cliffs revelation. How on earth can he claim he’s a Christian and say that homosexuality is ok? God loves sinners but He has guidelines on how to live our lives and if you call yourself a Christian you have to live by these guidelines. It’s like any game for example Football or Cricket or any other game…..each game has rules and the players have to stick to the rules or they have to leave the field and get a penalty…they cannot make their own rules as per their desires, instead they have to opbey teh rules of the game. It’s the same with the game of life….God has given us some rules because he loves us and wants the best for us and Satan has twisted these rules and deceives people by making them feel that anything goes……cos satan’s only desire is to to drag

  • Johan

    Listen please,

    Some parts of the Bible are timeless, inspiring and eternal. But there is also a lot of outdated rubbish in this book…

  • Sue Jaymes

    Kim says So if you want to live the gay lifestyle then do so but don’t say you are a Christian because you are not if you are living this kind of lifestyle – that is just plain wrong. Being a Christian meansj you are a sinner … noone is perfect except for Christ. All Christians on earth are sinners. So you can be a Christian and a practising homosexual BUT …. you should still admit that it is wrong to be a homosexual and that it is a sin you cannot refrain from and ask for Gods forgiveness.

  • The Sharp Blade of Boswell

    Cut to the chase, is the dude gay or not? Why do Brittish folk minse words? Step up and spill your guts, is he straight or abborated?

  • Kimmy

    I have read Romans and Leviticus both and they both say homosexuality is wrong.

  • Kimi

    I agree with Andrew. It is wrong. So if you want to live the gay lifestyle then do so but don’t say you are a Christian because you are not if you are living this kind of lifestyle. I have read Romans and Leviticus (Bible Chapters and verses) and it says homosexuality is DEFINITELY a sin and it is wrong and the wages of sin and living this lifestyle is death! Cliff is going to burn in hellfires and damnation for his outrages against the holy book of God.

  • Steve

    For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie.
    2 Thess: 2: 11

    God doesn’t lie, and His word is even more poignant today than it was thousands of years ago. Cliff, you and bubba keep on bastardising the word….You’ve chosen your heaven.

  • AndrewDove

    I am surprised by Sir Cliff’s liberal views concerning homosexuality. God loves everybody. He has given us a high moral code for our benifit. Clearly the only sexual encounters which God permits are between a man and a woman within wedlock. I realise that a person has a right to choose whether or not to obey God’s word. God will judge righteously. As Christians we are called to spread God’s message of salvation through Jesus Christ. As a Christian I would urge all people to live by God’s word. To do otherwise always leads to misery. While I would defend a person’s right to choose. I do not support any laws which would make homosexuality illegal. (As long as it is between consenting adults of course). I totally deplore all discrimination of homosexuals.Following Jesus is a joyful

  • da zoot

    people who lead their lives based upon the bible need their heads testing! the only motto needed to live on our beautiful but abused planet is to Harm no one!!!

    Religion is outdated and unecessary………..

  • lindy

    i personally think that you cant be a christian and gay…..you are either one or the other…true it is his business an no one elses , but please dont go preaching one thing and doing another…..Romans and leviticus are both clear on this subject ……
    sorry , cliff , i love you to death and your music….but your hypocrasy i just cant stand ,,,,the bible isnt open to any ones interpretation to suit them…is says what it says…and you cant change what GOD has said……
    but i’ll still see you at the concert…..

  • Frank

    Why are your quotes different to every other news site?

  • Peter

    Andrew (the Jesus freak) why don’t you butt the fuck out and mind your own business?

  • JSC

    There can be neither Jew nor Greek, there can be neither bond nor free, there can be no male and female; for ye all are one man in Christ Jesus.
    Galatians 3:28.

    Old Testament?
    In the same way, after the supper he took the cup, saying, This cup is the new covenant in my blood, which is poured out for you.
    Luke 22:20

    Andrew, what have you learned about christian charity?
    Have you really studied christian theology or are you just repeating ancient prejedices?

  • Dann

    Well done! I support Sir Cliff, it’s not often that a supporter of God and Jesus comes out and says they support gay partnerships.
    I am gay myself and was refused entry to my church. So I gave up on religion and started living my life how I want to live it, not how some imaginary God from a book tells me to live it.

    GAY PRIDE!

  • Andrew

    Perhaps Cliff should read Romans Chapter 1, and Leviticus Ch 15 which both condemn homosexuality as sin. Christ came to make all things new, not just some things…save us from our sins not in our sins