Britain under Labour is a laughingstock around the world? Comrades, do not listen to the capitalist swine who make up these indecent lies.

If everything is fine, then don’t change anything at all. But when the financial system isn’t working for so many people in the UK, it needs to be updated. pic.twitter.com/rL1EaKu12V — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) July 31, 2025

The People’s Republic of Soviet Britain is not a rat infested shithole where you are taxed to death, and you have to pay £45 for a piece of rotten fucking cheddar.

We are progressing very nicely thank you, and our Net Zero targets being met thanks to hundreds of thousands of jobs lost, entire industries going under, and farmers being put out of business. Thanks to Labour’s tax, millions of wealthy people, businesses, companies, industries, entrepreneurs, and professionals have left the PRSB. Good riddance to them, we did not need that lot anyway. Because of my wonderful Chancellor Commissar Reeves’ business acumen and her budget, no shops will be open ever again and no one will be employed ever again, saving on carbon emissions for a sustainable future.

Britain is growing — in population — from Third World countries. Thanks to Labour, millions of people from poor countries are using the NHS, so that you don’t have to any more because there is no space, no medicine left, no doctors, and no hospital beds left. If you need to amputate your leg, just go to your garden shed, get a rusty saw and don’t forget to have a bucket handy, so your leg drops in it.

Thank you for voting Labour. Under my leadership, the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain is changing for the better — better and bigger rats, better conditions that make Third World people more at home, and better get a bucket after you ate your mouldy cheese ration.