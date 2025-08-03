17.7 C
London
Sunday, August 3, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldStarmer Refutes That Britain Under Labour is a Laughingstock Around the World
World

Starmer Refutes That Britain Under Labour is a Laughingstock Around the World

SCUNTHORPE - England - Starmer firmly refutes that Labour is a laughingstock under the Labour regime.

Daily Squib
By Commissar for Gulag 3443-1
ai
starmer-knee-union-jack-2 hand foot Labour is a laughingstock

Britain under Labour is a laughingstock around the world? Comrades, do not listen to the capitalist swine who make up these indecent lies.

The People’s Republic of Soviet Britain is not a rat infested shithole where you are taxed to death, and you have to pay £45 for a piece of rotten fucking cheddar.

We are progressing very nicely thank you, and our Net Zero targets being met thanks to hundreds of thousands of jobs lost, entire industries going under, and farmers being put out of business. Thanks to Labour’s tax, millions of wealthy people, businesses, companies, industries, entrepreneurs, and professionals have left the PRSB. Good riddance to them, we did not need that lot anyway. Because of my wonderful Chancellor Commissar Reeves’ business acumen and her budget, no shops will be open ever again and no one will be employed ever again, saving on carbon emissions for a sustainable future.

Britain is growing — in population — from Third World countries. Thanks to Labour, millions of people from poor countries are using the NHS, so that you don’t have to any more because there is no space, no medicine left, no doctors, and no hospital beds left. If you need to amputate your leg, just go to your garden shed, get a rusty saw and don’t forget to have a bucket handy, so your leg drops in it.

Thank you for voting Labour. Under my leadership, the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain is changing for the better — better and bigger rats, better conditions that make Third World people more at home, and better get a bucket after you ate your mouldy cheese ration.

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
The Blueprint for a Tech-Nation: Building the Next Human Civilisation
Daily Squib
Commissar for Gulag 3443-1https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.