World

The British Army Has a Ready and Waiting Supply of Young Men to Fill Ranks

DOVER - England - A think tank has come up with a useful plan to increase the ranks in the ailing British Army with a vast supply of young able men.

Daily Squib
By Sarge
Fake asylum seekers arrive at Dover from France in rubber dinghies.

The British Army has for a long time moaned and groaned about the lack of young men to fill their ranks, but a think tank has revealed that in reality there is a major surplus of young men who could fill the army’s ranks with no problem.

Immediately conscripted into British Army

Depositphotos_86066290_S illegal immigrants asylum seekersThe thousands of young male asylum seekers that arrive on Britain’s shores from France are coming here as economic migrants. What better way to serve the UK than to be immediately conscripted and moved to a barracks for months of intense British Army training, ready to be deployed around the globe at a moment’s notice?

The plan would immediately eradicate any need for asylum hotels, which are a huge burden on the taxpayer and would actually be useful to Britain. The Ministry of Defence could also employ a lower pay structure for the economic migrant asylum seekers, further saving the taxpayer billions.

mass immigration ukCurrently, the majority of sex crimes that occur in the UK are committed by foreign criminals, along with hundreds of thousands of violent crimes. Millions of foreign migrants who come and overstay in the UK cost taxpayers billions in benefit and housing payments, and clog up resources like the NHS, schools, as well as transport systems.

The migrant conscripts would have to complete a 15-year compulsory military service in the British Army to show their dedication to staying in the UK. Only after a series of protracted reviews would they be allowed to leave the army.

The policy of conscripting illegal migrants as soon as they step off the boats would take these individuals off Britain’s streets and hopefully train them to be useful in the British Army, making the country a safer place to live rather than a crime-ridden hell.

