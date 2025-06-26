Love struck rich chumps never learn, they get set up time and time again, yet they never catch on. When one has accumulated as much wealth as the billionaire chump, Jeff Bezos, one would think he had more sense, but the exact opposite is true in this case. He’s in a serious rush to marry just after paying out eye watering sums to another woman who he married, and took the poor fellow for a serious pay out of literally billions of spondoolies (25% of Amazon shares valued at over 38 billion dollars).

“The only thing that’s not plastic on his new prospective wife is her obvious calculating prowess in bagging a billionaire chump. Her grotesque fake trout lips make her look like a permanently smiling jackal sniffing around wads of dollars, her fake beach ball tits are perfectly round silicone and as ‘natural’ as any other piece of cheap plastic junk from China that Bezos sells on his fucking site that will invariably break after a few days of use, and her fake buttock implants make her look like a strutting baboon ready to make another spectacular mating display in the deepest wilds of the Savannah,” an observer revealed.

As amusing as it may seem to watch the spectacle of this supremely odious odd couple manufacture some kind of pap celebrity wedding in Venice by hiring the entire city, one has to congratulate them on their garish vulgarity and gauche lack of taste as well as timing. Why not demonstrate their ‘superiority’ with a supremely ostentatious shallow act that is covered by the world’s tabloid press on the eve of World War III as an example to the less fortunate? This magnificently crude act invariably demonstrates that accumulating a lot of money through creative accounting and offshore tax havens does not necessarily guarantee any form of style or taste.

Give it another few more months/years, and it will be back to the lawyers for another massive divorce bill to pay out for the chump. First thing’s first — the wedding.