Thursday, June 12, 2025
World

BREAKING: 242 People Perish On Air India Flight

AHMEDABAD - India - An Air India Boeing 787 with 242 people on board has crashed shortly after taking off.

An Air India flight bound for London, Gatwick Airport has tragically crashed into a doctor’s hostel in Ahmedabad, India. It is not known yet how the tragedy occurred. The aeroplane was fully laden with fuel, set for a 9-hour flight to London.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was carrying 169 Indian citizens, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian.

In pre-market trading, Boeing stock was already down 8%.

Story developing …

