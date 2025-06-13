BREAKING: Iran Attack Underway

American Embassy staff were advised to leave in many parts of the Middle East a few days ago, and Israeli citizens were advised to limit their travel in the region.

Israeli defence minister has announced a “special situation” and confirmed Israel had carried out an attack.

An explosion was reported by Iranian state media to the northeast of Tehran.

Witnesses reported plumes of smoke over Tehran. A previous Israeli attack had taken out Iran’s air defences, therefore the new attack paves the way for an attack on perceived nuclear sites and other strategic targets.

Israel declared a state of emergency across the entire country prior to the Iran attack.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said that all schools in the country would be closed on Friday.

Story developing …