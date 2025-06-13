17.7 C
London
Friday, June 13, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldOperation Cowering Chicken: Why is Trump Chickening Out?
World

Operation Cowering Chicken: Why is Trump Chickening Out?

TEHRAN - Iran - Major Iranian nuclear strategic sites and military hierarchy have been hit by Israeli strikes. Where's Donald Trump, though? Is he chicken?

Daily Squib
By Eggy
ai
trump chicken churchill bust

Is Trump a chicken? Why is he chickening out on stopping one of the biggest existential threats to the entire world — Iran getting a nuclear bomb? While Israel is conducting Operation Rising Lion, the USA seems to be conducting Operation Cowering Chicken.

Okay, the Donald is all caught up in a few little riots in LA, but that’s no excuse for not helping Netanyahu and Israel to clean out the Iranian nuclear sites once and for all.

Iran is a paper tiger, and they use proxies to do their dirty work. The Iranian hierarchy are cowards hiding behind their paid-off pawns. Taking Iran would not be an easy job, but it’s do-able. Many of the people in Iran want to be free of the tyranny of the Iranian regime.

At least the Israelis stepped up to the plate and are attempting to put a stop to the threat of Iran developing nuclear weapons, who they could also sell to anyone they want, as well as nuke Israel.

The Iranian regime has always stated that they want to erase Israel and its people from the map, but those words seem to fall on deaf ears when it comes to the Americans.

Thanks to Israel, Iran’s main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz has been hit hard, along with facilities at Khorramabad, seriously damaging the facilites.

According to state media, the Revolutionary Guards’ headquarters in Tehran were struck, and the organisation’s highest-ranking officer, Hossein Salami, was made into salami.

Israel’s Mossad spy agents led a series of covert sabotage operations inside Iran aimed at damaging Iran’s strategic missile sites and its air defence capabilities.

Iranian state media reported that at least two nuclear scientists, Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, were killed in Israeli strikes in Tehran. Six Iranian nuclear scientists were killed, Iranian state media reported.

President Trump needs to go all in on this one, or he will forever be known as Mr. Bwak Bwak Chicken. That Churchill bust he has in the Oval Office looks at him every day in abject shame. Fuck the Nobel Peace Prize, you were never going to get it anyway.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
BREAKING: Iran Attack Underway
Daily Squib
Eggyhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.