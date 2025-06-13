Operation Cowering Chicken: Why is Trump Chickening Out?

Is Trump a chicken? Why is he chickening out on stopping one of the biggest existential threats to the entire world — Iran getting a nuclear bomb? While Israel is conducting Operation Rising Lion, the USA seems to be conducting Operation Cowering Chicken.

Okay, the Donald is all caught up in a few little riots in LA, but that’s no excuse for not helping Netanyahu and Israel to clean out the Iranian nuclear sites once and for all.

Iran is a paper tiger, and they use proxies to do their dirty work. The Iranian hierarchy are cowards hiding behind their paid-off pawns. Taking Iran would not be an easy job, but it’s do-able. Many of the people in Iran want to be free of the tyranny of the Iranian regime.

At least the Israelis stepped up to the plate and are attempting to put a stop to the threat of Iran developing nuclear weapons, who they could also sell to anyone they want, as well as nuke Israel.

The Iranian regime has always stated that they want to erase Israel and its people from the map, but those words seem to fall on deaf ears when it comes to the Americans.

Thanks to Israel, Iran’s main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz has been hit hard, along with facilities at Khorramabad, seriously damaging the facilites.

According to state media, the Revolutionary Guards’ headquarters in Tehran were struck, and the organisation’s highest-ranking officer, Hossein Salami, was made into salami.

Israel’s Mossad spy agents led a series of covert sabotage operations inside Iran aimed at damaging Iran’s strategic missile sites and its air defence capabilities.

Iranian state media reported that at least two nuclear scientists, Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, were killed in Israeli strikes in Tehran. Six Iranian nuclear scientists were killed, Iranian state media reported.

President Trump needs to go all in on this one, or he will forever be known as Mr. Bwak Bwak Chicken. That Churchill bust he has in the Oval Office looks at him every day in abject shame. Fuck the Nobel Peace Prize, you were never going to get it anyway.