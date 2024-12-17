The UK is a Davos ‘Great Reset’ Experiment Under Starmer’s Labour

Much like Chairman Mao’s Great Leap Forward, which caused the death of 60 million Chinese people, the Great Reset will also have its casualties. Britain under the hold of Keir Starmer and his team of apparatchiks is currently undergoing the beginning strains of the Great Reset, a Klaus Schwab World Economic Forum program which fundamentally means that citizens will own nothing and be ‘happy’ about it. This program involves essentially taxing people into nothingness and the redistribution of all private wealth and assets to the state but excluding royalty, billionaires and high party members.

The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation. Vladimir Lenin

What Lenin said all those years ago is still in play today, and is being utilised fully by the Labour Party in the year 2024 onwards.

Impoverishing the private sector whilst growing the Big State, millions of businesses and companies have already left the UK after Labour were voted in by masochistic chump low-information voters.

The Great Reset may be a ‘wonderful’ plan on paper, but much like Net Zero, these lofty programs cannot work without a vast reduction in the global population. How can any plan like these decarbonisation initiatives work when the EU and UK are being besieged by millions upon millions of people coming in from the Third World, either illegally or legally. It is just not physically possible, especially when governments are so heavily burdened with the incoming populations and the costs involved with looking after this invasive parasitical movement.

Overpopulation is by far the greatest threat to the Great Reset, and this contentious subject will inevitably have to be addressed at some point.

Of course, King Charles and the royals are great fans of the Great Reset, but this is only natural because of their royal status, their legacy and wealth will be preserved whereas the normies/serfs will have everything taken from them.

In reference to the Great Reset being trialled in the UK, it is all too evident, and the Halloween budget from the Labour Chancellor of the Exchequer was proof, that the onus is in relinquishing the British population of their wealth and assets. One only has to see this with the inheritance tax brought in by Reeves, which will destroy hundreds of working farms in the UK. This action, according to Reeves and her cohorts, is a justified action because farmers feed the population and represent an undesirable class of “landed gentry” landowners to the Labour socialists and communists. By bulldozing over Britain’s farm land, Labour is planning a Net Zero, Great Reset advent of “sustainable” eco-friendly ventures, but first the farmers will have to have their generational wealth removed so that everything can be amalgamated with the Big State.

Think of the Great Reset as a form of modern feudalism, and you will get the idea.