Types of Home Health Technology for Older Adults

LONDON - England - As we all get older, it's always great to get a little help with some home health technologies.

Daily Squib
By Marcia Dean
ai
pexels-kampus-8441860 health technologies

New technologies have made it possible for seniors to stay in their own homes for longer than ever before. Many times, being in your own home, surrounded by your belongings and your memories, is better for your mental and emotional health than moving to an assisted living home. These home health technologies can make your life much easier.

Home Lifts

If you live in a multilevel home, you may find it is getting harder to go upstairs or down to the basement. This can be problematic if you need to get upstairs to your bedroom or downstairs to do laundry and take care of other chores. The good news is that there are plenty of options out there, including home lifts. There are plenty of benefits of having one. In fact, Lifton offers small but spacious home lifts, you can easily view their selection online.

Smart Electrical Solutions

pexels-sash2s-16886336You can purchase smart lightbulbs, electrical plugs, and other electrical items. These can then be controlled by a phone or a smart speaker, so you can verbally give instructions to turn a light on or off. You can even schedule lights to turn on once it gets dark, so you don’t have to fumble around in the dark for a light switch. You can create an alert on your phone or smart speaker to keep an eye out for fire hazards. If an item is left on unattended, your device can remind you to turn it off, or you can set a timer so it will only run a certain amount of time before cutting off.

Virtual Retirement Communities

You can even join virtual retirement communities from the comfort of your own home. This is ideal if you don’t require a high level of advanced care and still want to stay active. With this option, you can stay in your home but still receive services such as medical appointment help, transportation, group outings, and grocery shopping. You can think of it as a type of independent living facility, except you don’t have to move anywhere. These also give you the opportunity to connect with other people in similar stages of life.

Smart Detectors

pexels-brett-sayles-22710744There are plenty of smart detectors on the market, which can be programmed to both sound an alarm in your home and send a notification to your device. Getting a video doorbell allows you, a loved one, or a caretaker to see who is outside your door, and it allows you to see if you have any packages. These are helpful if you have hearing difficulties. You can place indoor cameras in your home to give your loved one’s peace of mind that you are okay, even if you do not answer your phone. You can get several of these devices to create your own smart security system.

You can also find smartwatches designed to track your vital signs and communicate with your healthcare provider. They can also give you reminders to take your medications or exercise. Some can also be used as medical alert systems, so if you have a medical emergency and can’t call for help, your device will still be able to alert emergency services.

