Commissar Cooper: “Extreme Misogyny to be Treated as Terrorism”

Commissar Cooper/Balls has announced a new DIREKTIVE 4876093-23LB which will enforce the law that ‘extreme misogyny’ will be treated as terrorism for the first time under the Labour Party Big State plans to prosecute the radicalisation of young men online. Extreme misandry will be completely ignored and in most cases celebrated.

Commissar Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, has ordered all forms of ‘toxic masculinity’ in Britain will be reviewed by counter-extremism operatives to urgently address the problem of masculinity as well as instances of extreme misogyny.

It will look at tackling extreme misogyny against women and girls in the same way as Islamist and far-Right extremism, amid fears that current Home Office guidance is too narrow.

“If a woman asks you as a man whether her bum looks fat in that dress, choose your words very carefully, otherwise you will be labelled as an ‘extreme misogynist’ and tried under the new terrorism laws,” an operative working on the new proposals revealed.

Teachers in schools and staff in universities will be legally required to snitch on students they suspect of extreme misogyny to Prevent, the Government’s counter-terror programme.

Police chiefs have accused online influencers like Andrew Tate of radicalising boys into extreme misogyny.

Maggie Blyth, the NPCC lead for violence against women and girls, claimed young men and boys are at risk of being radicalised in the same way that terrorists draw in followers.

Tate is a British-American influencer who rose to fame after appearing on Big Brother in 2016

There is no current definition of what constitutes as ‘extreme misogyny’ but it lies under the same branch as open terms like ‘hate speech’ which can be defined in any way the controlling faction cares to define it under any given situation. The reason for having open terms like these is that they can be weaponised against any individual who is targeted for removal by the controlling faction.

Naturally, extreme misandry will be totally ignored because men are viewed as second class citizens within the socialist state system. The extreme feminist group ‘Kill All Men‘ who propose that all men should be killed at birth today praised Commissar Cooper’s new proposal to punish all men and any form of masculinity.

“We can only say good things about the Labour Party and Commissar Cooper, who will punish all men and label them as terrorists. Thank you, however we believe that all men should be put to death with immediate effect, and urge Commissar Cooper to adopt our form of extreme misandry which is protected by the Labour socialist government,” Sally Minella, spokesperson for anti-male group ‘Kill All Men’ announced on Monday.

Extreme misandry is celebrated by feminists and far-left Marxists

was praised by her fellow feminists for her eternal cry to kill off all men from the planet, and was even given a promotion for her views.

The celebrated editor for far-left publication Huffpost

Yes, there are some men who commit heinous crimes against women, but these are the minority and of course should be arrested, however tarring all men with the same brush and bringing out insane laws will not fix anything. There are some women who commit horrific crimes, but in no circumstance should all women be tarred with the same brush as the minority who commit these crimes.

The Daily Squib believes the world needs more Love, and not more Hatred. These new Labour laws only create more hatred and marginalisation within an already splintered and damaged society. In a world where men are called sexist chauvinist scum for opening doors for women, or labelled as exhibiting ‘toxic masculinity‘ traits simply for commenting on a woman’s beauty, or reported to the police for innocently asking a woman out on a date, the question is, where do we as a human race go from here? Young men have the highest suicide rate for any demographic, and extreme feminism is one of the reasons for this statistic.

The invariable answer is — down the shitter.

In the UK, men are three times more likely to take their own lives than women.

