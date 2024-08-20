17.7 C
London
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentThe Don: "I Was Never Rude to the Queen"
Entertainment

The Don: “I Was Never Rude to the Queen”

MAR-A-LAGO - USA - Claims Queen Elizabeth called Donald Trump 'very rude' when they met have been denied, as he says he was never rude to the Queen.

Daily Squib
By Kent C. Strait
Trump Queen Piggyback rude to the queen

Donald J. Trump has emphatically denied he was rude to the Queen when he met her during his presidency.

The new biography of the late monarch claims that Queen Elizabeth II found Donald Trump ‘very rude’.

The Queen hosted the US president twice during her incredible reign and is said to have ‘particularly disliked’ the way Trump sat on her shoulders ‘whooping like a cowboy and shouting giddy up at the top of his voice’.

The Don today emphatically denied he was being rude, and said he was just ‘bored out of his fucking mind’ because of all that ‘British pomp and circumstance stuff’.

“The fake news again…to tell you the truth, believe me, I get bored easy. Like the late great Queen was showing me this old painting or something. She was worth a lot of money, like millions and billions. So I picked my nose a few times, and even farted. No disrespect to the incredible Queen, what a special lady she was. We had a tremendous time there, I remember it like it was yesterday, I took a running jump and landed on her shoulders. What a strong lady she was…real classy. She not only carried the weight of the British people but me as well. Sure, we giddy upped around a little but look at it from my point of view, I gotta have fun sometimes, it ain’t all work, work. I even offered her a game of golf, but she just looked at me in silence. What a tremendous, incredible Queen she was to me. I am confident that I was her best guest ever, like throughout her rule as Queen, what a tremendous great lady. Meeting me was the best time she had in 25 years, and it was tremendous…incredible!”

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the claim as they do not, by convention, comment on such things.

Will this news put a dent in Trump’s re-election chances?

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Commissar Cooper: “Extreme Misogyny to be Treated as Terrorism”
Daily Squib
Kent C. Straithttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.