Unjustly Ousted Boris Leaves Number 10

LONDON - England - Goodbye Boris Johnson, who was ousted by treacherous backstabbing MPs from his own party.

He was the PM who finally got Brexit over the line despite 80% of parliament trying to thwart and eradicate the EU Referendum result of 2016. For that, Boris will be remembered as a heroic figure who fought tooth and nail to preserve Britain’s democracy despite the powers that tried with all their might to kill off the will of the people.

Despite apologising multiple times to the House and to the public regarding attending a staff leaving party during the Covid Lockdown, Boris was pilloried and ousted. The knives were out already and the Tory party was ready for a new leader.

The globe is on the cusp of a world war, and Boris would have been the ideal War Prime Minister, but such is the fickle nature of politics that the short-sighted denizens of plasticity always win in the end.

There is no looking at the big picture anymore in a political climate of soundbites and short term fixes.

As Liz Truss takes the reins of a considerably divided Tory party and Boris is free to do the rounds making serious cash with after dinner speeches or whatever opportunity arises, there is a sense that this fiasco was an unnecessary drawn out nightmare that could have been avoided.

Well, at least look on the bright side, Greasy Sunak is now relegated to the backbenches where he can comb his oily hair to his heart’s content, not ruining the economy any further or protecting the EU.