Portrait of Remona Lisa Goes Missing From Louvre

PARIS - France - Someone has taken the famous Remona Lisa portrait from the Louvre Museum.

The world renowned Remona Lisa portrait which many Remoaners cite as an iconic piece of art summing up their plight after Brexit has gone missing from the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Police commissioner, Gascon du Merde was adament that the priceless piece of Remoaner art will be found soon.

“We will search every part of Paris and France for this portrait until it is found. It is a very important piece of Remoaner art and exemplifies the folly of Brexit by the Rosbifs.”

Remoaners triggered

It is not known who took the painting or why it was pilfered from the Louvre, but some are suspecting a Brexiteer may have had something to do with it.

“The Remona Lisa exemplified the sadness of the Remoaners in leaving Europe. For them, to be part of a soviet collectivist bloc resembling the USSR was paramount to their general makeup and ideology. To be ordered around by unelected faceless autocrats in the EU Commission was a dream for these Remoaners. They do not value freedom, sovereignty or eventual riches that will occur with Brexit. Instead, under Brexit, every day is a moment of dire sadness where these Remoaners moan and moan on places like Twitter about how miserable they are. This is why the Remona Lisa portrait is such a terrible loss for them,” the Louvre Museum’s curator, Jean Michel Cochon revealed.

If anyone sees or hears about the Remona Lisa please contact the Louvre Museum directly.