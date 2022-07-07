BoJo Finally Resigns

LONDON - England - It's official, Boris Johnson has been press-ganged into signing a resignation letter.

According to sources, a resignation letter was drafted for Boris Johnson and he was forced to sign it.

On your marks! Go! The leadership race is on and suddenly “integrity” will vanish, and things will go back to the norm.

As per usual, the media will go on with their usual eulogies about Boris.

The knives embedded deep in his back will hurt for a while, and his wife Carrie must now be thinking about wallpaper removal techniques to rescue those very, very expensive rolls on the Number 10 flat’s walls.

The coup was a great success, and the integrity has been blinding…ouch!