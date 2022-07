LONDON - England - Former remainer PM Theresa May will be placed as interim prime minister when Boris goes.

That’s like putting salt on an open wound, or using nettles as a plaster for a cut.

“Theresa May is “uniquely placed” to step up as the interim Prime Minister should Boris Johnson resign, according to reports.”

Boris has just been forced to sign a resignation letter thrown in front of him.

The end is nigh, and it is only going to get a lot worse when the dead fish, Theresa May becomes interim PM.

The Remainers must be whooping in the corridors.