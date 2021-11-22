Waukesha Wisconsin 5 Dead, 40 Injured As Car Plows Through Christmas Parade

WAUKESHA - USA - A car travelling at great speed plowed into a Christmas Parade, severely injuring over thirty people.

By
Sybil Warre
-
Christmas parade in Waukesha

The terrible cowardly incident occurred at a Christmas Parade and is possibly linked to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, when an SUV ploughed through over thirty people during a Christmas march in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse was recently acquitted of murder charges in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the timing of this latest incident is suspiciously close. No doubt, if the perpetrator is someone involved with BLM or ANTIFA, it will be immediately covered up seeing as these groups are part of the Democrat Party.

Amongst the severe casualties and dead were many young children, and women. Kenosha and Waukesha are only one hour’s drive from each other (54.7 miles).

WARNING: Disturbing Videos below, view at your own discretion.

Meanwhile, in California, massive gangs of black teens have begun looting stores after the Kenosha not guilty verdict.

