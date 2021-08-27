Afghanistan: Joe Biden Has Blood on His Hands

There is evil in negligence, and there is evil in some levels of stupidity, as well as arrogance. Joe Biden’s hands are red with the blood of U.S soldiers and Afghani civilians. The blood may never be washed off, however much Biden tries to scrub and scrub those old wrinkled fingers, the stains of blood will never wash off. He can use whatever soap he wants, the blood of those young servicemen stain his hands, his white shirt, and his fucking soul.

US Navy medic, Max Soviak, who was killed in a suicide bomb blast outside Kabul airport was just a kid, in his early twenties. Mr Soviak, from Sandusky, Ohio, was one of 13 US service personnel who died in the attack on Thursday.

Because of Joe Biden’s frivolous, incompetent and clueless decision to abandon U.S. bases before the evacuation of civilians and staff, the Afghan bombing was able to occur.

Notch it up with the rest of the deaths Mr. Biden, they are just numbers to you now, along with the $2.3 trillion and corpses the U.S. threw into Afghanistan.