Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe Confirms Foreign Interference in 2020 Elections

WASHINGTON D.C - USA - The Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, has confirmed that there was foreign interference in the 2020 November elections.

This is huge news and reveals that the mainstream media, Big Tech and Democrat Party were complicit in major corruption regarding the U.S. Election fiasco in November. Many senators and members of congress have been complicit in High Treason working with foreign governments, chiefly China, to overturn Trump’s win in the 2020 election.

#BREAKING

CBS News Senior Correspondent @CBS_Herridge reports that @DNI_Ratcliffe has “told CBS News that there was foreign election interference by China, #Iran, and Russia in November of this year [2020].” More to come.pic.twitter.com/bxoWeys5FZ — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 16, 2020

This news vindicates many who are still fighting tooth and nail to preserve the sanctity of the Republic, and shames the media cover-ups and the infiltrated U.S. judicial system, especially the Supreme Court who refused to even look at any evidence pertaining to voter fraud, unjustly dismissing the legitimate cases brought forward.

In November, Trump announced the nation was in a state of national emergency, and quite rightly is still fighting to gain justice amongst the many instances of voter fraud uncovered. All of this while the mainstream media have been continuing on declaring Biden as winner, hoping that Trump gives up.

As this is a matter of high treason, it stands to reason that the perpetrators will be arrested at some time by the national security agents. This may even involve members of media companies, search engines, and social networks complicit in electoral fraud.

Due to the nature of the emergency, Trump now has the right to seize all ballots and impound the Dominion machines for forensic investigation.

Sidney Powell, an attorney who is pursuing the case of fraud said that two military intelligence analysts have signed sworn affidavits stating that the SSL certificates from dominionvoting.com were used multiple times from Canada, Serbia, and the United States.

The office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) confirmed that their upcoming report includes information about “relevant” foreign threats from the recent election.

“The IC has received relevant reporting since the election and a number of agencies have not finished coordinating on the product,” said Amanda Schoch, a spokeswoman for the office, adding that Ratcliffe remains committed to an expeditious release of the report.