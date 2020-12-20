Imposter President on Borrowed Time

THE SWAMP - USA - There is an imposter masquerading as the President of the United States. It is only a matter of time until he is removed.

As George Soros praised John Roberts at this year’s Davos meeting, we get a better understanding now how the Supreme Court did not even look at the evidence of voter fraud. The highest court in America, was now compromised, like so many other institutions.

1: Does anyone else find it strange that George Soros seems to think that he can count on John Roberts to help him destroy nationalism? Don’t take my word for it, here he is at Davos in January where he fanboys the Chief Justice, twice pic.twitter.com/twyTf8SWl1 — Jennifer Lynn Lawrence (@JenLawrence21) November 26, 2020

The evidence of voter fraud mounts daily, and we now have two presidents jostling for relevancy. One who is the rightful heir to the nation and its people, and the other, a floundering crooked shoo-in, who has no right to be president, but should be arrested for his part in major electoral corruption.

Joe Biden, does not have long to go now, and maybe he welcomes the fact, even though he is being supported by the rotten press and their nefarious minions in concert with the Chinese Communist Party, desperate for their man in Washington to get in.

Naturally, Trump wanted to go through the court route, however the level of infiltration in the American judicial system is so endemic that legitimate evidence was not even looked at, and dismissed without valid reason.

Thankfully, the Founding Fathers, who did not foresee things like digital counters, and the internet, were prudent enough to have seen the need for solutions to blatant voter corruption, infiltrated courts, and corrupted institutions. For this, Trump can be grateful, and he will be forced to utilise his constitutional rights to restore the Republic through the Insurrection Act, and Martial Law.

The Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, has confirmed that there was foreign interference in the 2020 November elections, and it is only a matter of time before he produces a report on the extent of the crime, even though there are compromised elements within the DNI who are trying to delay the report as much as possible.

#BREAKING

CBS News Senior Correspondent @CBS_Herridge reports that @DNI_Ratcliffe has “told CBS News that there was foreign election interference by China, #Iran, and Russia in November of this year [2020].” More to come.pic.twitter.com/bxoWeys5FZ — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 16, 2020

The States that blatantly perverted the electoral system will hopefully be put to rights, and those elements in the mainstream media, the governmental institutions, the courts, and the internet companies who were complicit with the plot to skew the election will hopefully be rooted out, to answer for their acts of High Treason.

This Christmas, there will be a lot of guilty folk sitting around their trees, and counting the days when Secret Service agents and special forces units break through their doors to whisk them off to some far away rendition facility, where they will either reveal straight away their partners in crime or have it forced out of them eventually through other means (electrodes pinned to the scrotal sac). One can only dream, but it would be wonderful if Zuckerberg was one of these people, and other members of the monopoly tech companies who colluded with foreign enemies to alter the election result in their favour.

Merry Christmas to you, enjoy it while you still can.