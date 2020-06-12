Gone With the Wind – The Bollocks of the English and European Americans

LONDON - England - It seems there is little or no will to fight back against the desecration committed on British and American cities anymore -- no bollocks.

It seems the WW2 spirit died a long time ago, along with the bollocks of European Americans and the English.

Cowardice comes in many forms, and to see whole cities, and pieces of history destroyed, amidst a heritage to be proud of desecrated, is shameful to say the least.

There is a deep silence, and fearful whimpers as people in their own country are now too afraid to even utter a sound of defiance, not even a little sound, nothing, just silence.

Bringing that quote out about evil being allowed to happen when good men are silent, is a possibility, but would it achieve anything?

There was one momentary sight of English balls at the statue of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the scout movement. That was it though, there was only silence otherwise.

The cold hard fact is, if you don’t care what happens to your own heritage and history, no one else will either, and the fucking feral animal savages will eventually overrun you.

What about Boris? Did he do something? No! If he models himself on Churchill, he seems to have missed a lot. Boris has so far been a big lefty softy, pandering to the socialists at every turn. He seems even softer than Cameron, and that’s saying something. Would Thatcher have done something? Most certainly, and there would not be an ounce of remorse for flattening the domestic terrorists with live ammunition.

What about Trump? Impotence comes to mind. He has effectively been neutered, and relegated himself to being censored by Twitter. He says he’s going to do this, do that? Bullshit! Trump has not achieved anything since he came to power, and people laugh at him now as they trash his cities, and shit on historical statues, looting all the stores as they go along. Some drug dealer has taken over half of Seattle, and Trump is sitting there on his fat ass typing on his iPhone on Twitter. You’re a coward…an impotent shameful balless coward.

Fuck it…let it all burn..

Let the whole shit hole go up in flames, get your kicks now because none of it matters any more, the emasculated impotent so-called leaders do not care. Fuck them, burn it all down. Get with the Dionysian spirit of Jim on that one…

Isn’t it ironic though, the only other thing that is fighting back at the moronic savages is a toppled statue which fell full force onto the head of some poor bastard who was having fun watching the desecration, lobotomizing him. Bronze statues of dead soldiers do sometimes fight back, and this one surely dented the receiver’s head giving him some permanent brain damage, although one could also argue, the fucker didn’t have a brain in the first place, but that’s another story.