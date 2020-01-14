Queen Was Bullied and Blackmailed Into Megxit Demands

VANCOUVER- Canada - Meghan Markle's PR teams threatened the Windsor household and Queen with a tell-all series of TV interviews claiming racism and sexism if the couple did not get favourable monetary exit terms from the royal family.

The despicable tactics utilised by Meghan Markle to take advantage of the 93-year-old Queen and extricate herself from the royal family with favourable monetary terms is a blight on the Sussex name and Windsors.

Through her PR networks, Meghan released articles threatening claims of racism and sexism with a series of TV interviews unless the couple’s terms were met.

If all else fails bring out the race card

Meghan Markle threatened to give a tell-all interview to her friend Oprah Winfrey if the couple did not get their way in showdown talks with the royal family at Sandringham, palace aides feared.

Meghan’s US PR team is already close to Oprah, as well as several American TV networks who could host a potential no-holds barred interview, where she and Harry could ‘sound off’ about the royal family’s ‘racism and sexism’.

Naturally, the Queen was put under pressure from this threat which would cause further damage to the royal family.

It was also Meghan’s PR team that released claims of bullying by older brother William on Harry, but this tactic backfired when the two brothers jointly denied the claims.

Body language says it all pic.twitter.com/QVVPS0U3qL — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 13, 2020

As well as Oprah, Meghan’s team is believed to have contacted the television networks ABC, NBC and CBS.

Meghan’s mother Doria was also seen leaving Oprah’s home on Monday.

Now, a royal source has said: “Harry and Meghan’s people have been reaching out to all the big US networks to explore the possibilities of a sit-down warts-and-all interview.

“Meghan feels she’s been silenced and is no longer prepared to be muted. She feels the royals have been racist and sexist.”

After the bombshell TV questioning of Prince Andrew which turned out to be a major disaster for the royal family, another series of damaging TV interviews making claims about the Windsors would be a final nail in the coffin, and Meghan used this to her advantage to get exactly what she wanted from the Queen.

Meghan has now moved to phase two of her plan, and that is to remove Prince Harry from his comfort zone. This tactic is utilised by many grifters and social climbers to extricate the mark from their own family and friends, and from there the pickings are easy, she will get what she wants time and time again.

The Prince who is now anchorless and lost will be whittled down slowly until he cracks, then he will return to Britain, and she will move on to the next chump to take everything from them too.