While Western nations sleep, and prepare for the summer holidays for their pampered leaders, Iran is hard at work.

The centrifuges work day and night enriching uranium to 90% weapons grade in multiple known refineries, and other secret locations not known to inspectors.

The European Union, is still keen to preserve the 2015 deal brokered by former American president Barack Obama, despite it giving Iran carte blanche to carry on with its weapons program under the noses of Western inspectors, as well as paying off the Iranians with a tidy lump sum.

What is going to happen now?

The good news is nothing will happen for a while, however out of the blue, there will come a time when something will happen.

The Tel Aviv skyline will light up, a flash that will sear the retinas of anyone who looks at it. This will be the first attack and it will come from nowhere. Naturally, the Israeli warning system would have been tracking the missile from its source, but the powers that be may allow the attack to be absorbed. This absorption would lead to the loss of many lives, but be seen by the whole world, and would thus justify the return volley destroying much of Iran. The alternative scenario could include a ‘dirty bomb’ planted by an Iranian proxy. If this is the case, then the blame could easily be deflected by the Iranian regime, seeing as Israel has so many enemies.

The obvious drawback of such action is the plume of radioactive material spread across much of the Middle East and surrounding areas.

The Iranians would have succeeded on an attack on Israel, however they will not succeed in obliterating the whole country as they have promised so many times.

Words of hate

Mohammad Khatami, the former president of Iran: “If we abide by real legal laws, we should mobilize the whole Islamic world for a sharp confrontation with the Zionist regime … if we abide by the Koran, all of us should mobilize to kill.” (2000)

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: “It is the mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to erase Israel from the map of the region.” (2001)

Hassan Nasrallah, a leader of Hezbollah: “If they [Jews] all gather in Israel, it will save us the trouble of going after them worldwide.” (2002)

Nasrallah: “Israel is our enemy. This is an aggressive, illegal, and illegitimate entity, which has no future in our land. Its destiny is manifested in our motto: ‘Death to Israel.’” (2005)

Yahya Rahim Safavi, the former commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps: “With God’s help the time has come for the Zionist regime’s death sentence.” (2008)

Mohammad Hassan Rahimian, Khamenei’s representative to the Moustazafan Foundation: “We have manufactured missiles that allow us, when necessary to replace [sic] Israel in its entirety with a big holocaust.” (2010)

Mohammad Reza Naqdi, the commander of the Basij paramilitary force: “We recommend them [the Zionists] to pack their furniture and return to their countries. And if they insist on staying, they should know that a time while arrive when they will not even have time to pack their suitcases.” (2011)

Khamenei: “The Zionist regime is a cancerous tumor and it will be removed.” (2012)

Ahmad Alamolhoda, a member of the Assembly of Experts: “The destruction of Israel is the idea of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and is one of the pillars of the Iranian Islamic regime. We cannot claim that we have no intention of going to war with Israel.” (2013)

Nasrallah: “The elimination of Israel is not only a Palestinian interest. It is the interest of the entire Muslim world and the entire Arab world.” (2013)

Hojateleslam Alireza Panahian, the advisor to Office of the Supreme Leader in Universities: “The day will come when the Islamic people in the region will destroy Israel and save the world from this Zionist base.” (2013)

Hojatoleslam Ali Shirazi, Khamenei’s representative in the Revolutionary Guard: “The Zionist regime will soon be destroyed, and this generation will be witness to its destruction.” (2013)

Khamenei: “This barbaric, wolflike & infanticidal regime of Israel which spares no crime has no cure but to be annihilated.” (2014)

Hossein Salami, the deputy head of the Revolutionary Guard: “We will chase you [Israelis] house to house and will take revenge for every drop of blood of our martyrs in Palestine, and this is the beginning point of Islamic nations awakening for your defeat.” (2014)

Salami: “Today we are aware of how the Zionist regime is slowly being erased from the world, and indeed, soon, there will be no such thing as the Zionist regime on Planet Earth.” (2014)

Hossein Sheikholeslam, the secretary-general of the Committee for Support for the Palestinian Intifada: “The issue of Israel’s destruction is important, no matter the method. We will obviously implement the strategy of the Imam Khomeini and the Leader [Khamenei] on the issue of destroying the Zionists. The region will not be quiet so long as Israel exists in it …” (2014)

Time is running out, and soon it will be too late to do anything about the nuclear threat. The Iranians are ready to act at the nearest opportunity, as the West continues to ignore the imminent threat.