FEC: Campaign Fraud For Beto O’Rourke Allowed Amongst Democrats?

TEXAS -USA - Beto O'Rourke, the democrat candidate against Ted Cruz, has been compromised for massive electoral fraud and misappropriation of campaign funds used on Honduran illegal aliens.

Investigative reporter, James O’Keefe for Project Veritas has uncovered massive campaign fraud for the Beto O’Rourke democrat campaign in Texas.

The tapes reveal that vast amounts of funds on prepaid campaign credit cards which were meant to be used solely for campaign purposes were misappropriated and used to support Honduran illegal aliens from the migrant caravan coming over the border. These acts were perpetuated to gain votes and voters from the migrant caravan.

• “I just hope nobody that’s the wrong person finds out about this.”

• “It’s f***ing happening.” O’Rourke Campaign Staff Uses Pre-Paid Cards for Honduran Alien Supplies

• “Don’t ever repeat this…” Campaign Staffers Explain How to Hide Campaign Expenditures for Aliens

• “If you get caught in some sort of violation that’s like a $50,000 fine,” “For me I can just ignore the rules and I’m like f**k it.”

• Transporting Aliens to “airports… bus stations,” “None of this is like sh*t there is a rulebook for”

• Staffer Says She Sent Texts to Director; Told Campaign Manager Jody Casey, Who Says “Don’t Worry”

Naturally, there is a stone cold silence from CNN and other so-called news services in America who are firmly aligned with the American socialist party, the democrats.

Not one single socialist news source has yet reported on the massive levels of Beto fraud, and there seems to be a hush over the whole criminal case.

The Federal Election Committee has also been silent about the Project Veritas findings even though the filming shows blatant disregard for any electoral rules or regulations.

Below is the video criminalising all that appear in it. It is not certain how long the video will stay up as it is on the YouTube platform.

It is not known how much of the $38 million funds raised in only three months from donations for Beto O’Rourke are being used on illegal aliens migrating into the US but maybe the FEC needs to look into that themselves, as the proof is right there.