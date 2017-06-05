The Best Way to Hide Something From Black People is to Put it in a Book

CALIFORNIA - USA - In a country where the majority of black people are illiterate and cannot read and write succinctly, it is no surprise that America's prisons are full of African Americans.

With recent statistics showing that 75% of Californian black boys are illiterate it is no surprise that America’s prisons are housed mainly by African Americans, blighted by illiteracy, dumbed down and violent with rage.

Twelve states have prison populations that are more than half black: Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Maryland has a prison population that’s 72 percent black.

We now live in the Information Age. Blacks have gained the opportunity to read any book on any subject through the efforts of their fight for freedom, yet they refuse to read and this is the crux of the problem, this is why the African American is still stuck in mental slavery and more likely to end up in prison.



To get out of this mire, blacks must read more, educate themselves and their children, otherwise the eternal circle of crime, violence, poverty and incarceration will continue forever.

Literacy is the keystone to all education and African Americans must embrace it, otherwise they will never rise up to equal status of other races in the U.S.A.

Under the Obama regime, nothing changed for African Americans, in fact, they took ten steps back into even more racial disharmony and near civil war. An opportunity failed to uplift African Americans by the first ever African president of the United States will always haunt the Obama legacy.

Is there an answer to this inherent disparity? If African Americans read more books, educated themselves on a par with others, there could be some form of competition, but until that time, nothing new will happen and blacks will forever be stuck at the bottom of the scrap heap.

Obama promised ‘Change’, but none came. Change must instead come from within the black community, otherwise it will never materialise, people have to want to read books, people have to want to educate their children. This is the only way.