Jean Claude Juncker: The Gift That Keeps Giving

BRUSSELS - Belgium - Ever since our delectable friend, Jean Claude Juncker has been the grand emissary and top unelected man of the EU, things have worked out very nicely for those who feel the bile coming up at every mention of the EU.

Here is a man of fascist Nazi stock, his father, Joseph, a devout Nazi who joined Hitler’s army during the World War II invasion of Russia, was most certainly part of the wholesale murder of many Russian civilians including women and children.

Juncker’s father-in-law, Louis Mathias Frising — dad to Juncker’s wife of 35 years

Christiane — was a teacher in Ettelbruck, Luxembourg, when the Germans

invaded in 1940.

Frising volunteered to be a Nazi propaganda chief while banning spoken French

in favour of German.

He was also responsible for enforcing the Nuremberg Laws which stripped Jews of their

rights and professions — the first stage of the Holocaust.

Juncker’s five year term as unelected president of the EU Commission will net him £1.8 million, a tidy sum with all the many perks of the job, a gold plated pension plan and housing allowance.

“It’s a nice job if you can get it. You answer to no one, drink as much booze as you want, and get to pick the prettiest young escorts you want, plus you get paid for it,” an EU insider revealed.

When he is rarely not drunk, Juncker has moments of clarity, but these moments are very rare. He is said to enjoy a few glasses of the best cognac for breakfast, and much more throughout the day.

When it comes to Brexit, Juncker is a gifted liar, and has no qualms in stitching Britain up, he hates the English with a profound vehemence, and will do anything to ruin the country.

This man is dangerous, vindictive, untrustworthy and inherently nasty with little or no conscience, and these attributes to his vile psychopathic character give fuel to Brexit, so we must be thankful for their abundance.

Quoting Juncker also reveals much of his character:

______________________________

On Greece’s economic meltdown in 2011

“When it becomes serious, you have to lie.”

On EU monetary policy

“I’m ready to be insulted as being insufficiently democratic, but I want to be serious … I am for secret, dark debates”