The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump is now suggesting that injecting people with disinfectant may cure them of coronavirus.

Please do not try this at home, or anywhere else for that matter, because you will get a one way trip to the morgue.

What has happened to the Teflon Don, as we used to call him, is he losing his marbles?

One aghast doctor refuted Trump’s suggestion for a coronavirus cure: “As a doctor, I cannot recommend injecting disinfectant into the lungs or using UV radiation inside the body to treat Covid-19.

“Please do not take medical advice from Trump.”

Another doctor said: “Inhaling chlorine bleach would be absolutely the worst thing for the lungs.

“The airway and lungs are not made to be exposed to even an aerosol of disinfectant.

“Not even a low dilution of bleach or isopropyl alcohol is safe. It’s a totally ridiculous concept.”

Besides, the Iranians tried the disinfectant solution in the early throes of the virus spread resulting in hundreds dying when they all drank Methanol and bleach.

Please, no more medical or scientific advice from you Mr. Trump, even fucking little kids with science kits know better than that.