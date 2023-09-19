Let This Be a Lesson To You All

WANDSWORTH PRISON - England - We tried to tell Russell Brand as we tell everyone who we deal with. He did not heed the lesson, and that's that.

When you’re making it big and bringing in millions for us, we will turn a blind eye to your heinous affairs and rapist ways, but when you go to places like YouTube on your own and start dissing us and the system we made — may we remind you that you profited off our system as well — we will suddenly dredge up all of that saved dirt we conveniently ignored before.

Either you stay in line or we will assassinate your character and ruin you completely, do you hear?

It seems that Russell Brand never got that message.