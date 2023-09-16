Now They’re Coming After Russell Brand As Well

The Daily Squib has been attacked by certain nefarious EU companies since the Referendum and Brexit trying to take us down, and now poor old Russell Brand is being attacked for his playful days while he was digging for gold in between the legs of many, many women. According to his YouTube channel, Brand is now being accused of certain allegations regarding the multiples of women he slept with in the past.

These are the vagaries and dangers of having an opinion other than is allowed in the Mainstream Media in a Western civilisation which is seriously moving towards a more authoritarian sovietised stance led by the Chinese communist model of censorship and totalitarian media control. With ESG and the WEF, and EU dictating censorship rules, the West is daily declining and moving away from democracy and free speech.

Do not fear to be eccentric in opinion, for every opinion now accepted was once eccentric. Bertrand Russell

The voices speaking the truth are viewed as dangerous by the soviet censors who are now in charge and have infiltrated all media and politics. This is why publications like the Daily Squib are now in danger; where satire was once a protected literary genre in the past, we are now in danger of being shut down and our voice forever silenced. The same goes for Russell Brand, a man who certainly shoots from the hip, who dares to uncover the truth from many corrupt facets of society, business and politics.

We joked about Russell Brand in the past, thinking he was some kind of dilettante, but we now know he is the real deal. The problem with speaking the truth and uncovering all sorts of nastiness going on under the noses of the masses is that you have to have a damn squeaky clean reputation to do this. If there are any doubts, events in the past or morally unacceptable things in one’s character, your enemies will zero in on these and destroy your reputation. It happens all the time with politicians vying for election. Being a public figure is a dangerous endeavour, more so these days than in the past. The amount of data being analysed and filtered through the machine of moral outrage is increasing daily.

All censorships exist to prevent anyone from challenging current conceptions and existing institutions. All progress is initiated by challenging current conceptions, and executed by supplanting existing institutions. Consequently, the first condition of progress is the removal of censorship.

― George Bernard Shaw

As the Daily Squib is constrained and limited in what it can write these days, we cannot express our satirical dark humour as we wish anymore. Russell Brand is a character who has tried to seek the truth, and we commend him for that, however in doing so, he put himself into the crosshairs of the woke #metoo soviet snipers who are now out for blood.

We can only wish Russell luck in fighting the vultures and parasites now chomping down and feeding off his chakras, sucking the very life force from his soul.

Western civilisation is fast being subverted and corrupted by the hyper-sensitive puritanical forces of evil communist censors, and from here life will be a dark, dystopian, Orwellian nightmare that you will try to wake up from but will be imprisoned within the echo chamber of political correctness created by the jailers who now control everything.

