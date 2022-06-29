New Paramount CEO is Daily Squib Business Hero

LOS ANGELES - USA - Paramount CEO Bob Bakish has refused to add trigger warnings to the company’s historical content, asserting, “I don’t believe in censoring art.”

We rarely praise any CEO of a corporation but when we read the story of Bob Bakish, we could only heap praise on his attitude.

Bakish says the back catalogue for the film studio’s new subscription streaming service Paramount+ will not be censored to please woke politically correct sensibilities.

“By definition, you have some things that were made in a different time and reflect different sensibilities,” Bakish said. “I don’t believe in censoring art that was made historically, that’s probably a mistake. It’s all on-demand – you don’t have to watch anything you don’t want to.”

Check out the common sense on this guy. If only all the other corporations who seem to be in league with Chinese Communist Party censorship policies would be like Bob Bakish. The Paramount CEO is definitely our business hero of the day. Thank you, sir, for a breath of freedom-loving fresh air amongst a landscape of heavy-handed woke soviet censorship.