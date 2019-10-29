Every year, before its annual prize-giving ceremony, The Epica Awards holds its Creative Circle conference, exploring different facets of creativity and its impact on society.

This year’s Epica Awards Creative Circle theme is “Brand Building In A Challenging World”. In a time of economic, political and technological disruption, can today’s innovators and creative leaders help build a better future?

In that context, we’re delighted to announce a partnership with One Young World: The Global Forum for Young Leaders. In its own words, the forum “identifies, promotes and connects the world’s most impactful young leaders to create a better world, with more responsible, more effective leadership.”

At the Creative Circle, these young leaders will join brand owners, agencies and the media at a series of round tables. As many companies struggle to adapt to the pressures impacting their sectors – dramatically evidenced by the failure of legacy brands like Thomas Cook – the conversation will explore solutions that can help businesses and organizations thrive and survive.

Matthew Belshaw, Community Relations Director at One Young World, commented: “This new generation is the most informed, most educated, most connected generation in human history. At One Young World we identify, promote and connect the world’s most impactful young leaders. We are delighted to collaborate with Epica to share insights and visions between young and industry leaders and share these with the creative industry.”

Epica CEO Philippe Paget said: “We’re excited that representatives from this incredible think tank will be joining our event. One Young World represents not only the future, but a more hopeful, thoughtful and ethical future, which is exactly the theme of this conference.”

The Creative Circle will be held at the Royal Tropical Institute (KIT) in Amsterdam on November 21.

For press enquiries: info@epica-awards.com