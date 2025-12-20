Bill Clinton: “I did not have watery relations in that hot tub with that woman”

Clinton’s office has previously acknowledged his meetings and trips with Epstein but maintained that he “knows nothing about the terrible crimes” Epstein engaged in and had never spent time at Epstein’s island or homes in New Mexico and Palm Beach. The newly released Epstein Files show otherwise.

Slick Willie

The heavily redacted Epstein Files “release” (cover up) shows a small glimpse into the lives of the rich and famous, and does not show any direct sign of wrongdoing.

Trump promised a fully transparent disclosure; what we have here are mere morsels with no justice, which is ironic as it is the supposed “Justice Department” who were meant to release all the data regarding the Epstein Files.