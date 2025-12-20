17.7 C
London
Saturday, December 20, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldEpstein Island Photos Reveal Real Crime - The Hideous Décor
World

Epstein Island Photos Reveal Real Crime – The Hideous Décor

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - With scenes reminiscent of some 1980s horror movie, the decor on Epstein Island can best be described as "grotesque" and "creepy".

Daily Squib
By Bubba Sawyer
ai
epstein island decor 1

In what interior designers are calling “an offence against both taste and humanity,” recently resurfaced photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island have sparked a new consensus online: whatever else history remembers, the décor alone deserves its own tribunal.

Grotesque

The images, which show a chaotic blend of faux-classical columns, discount spa chic, and what appears to be a desperate attempt at budget Versailles, have left experts stunned.

“It’s not minimalist. It’s not maximalist,” said one horrified design consultant. “It’s confused. This is what happens when money, ego, and zero guidance from an interior decorator collide.”

epstein island decor 2

Observers noted an aggressive use of white marble in places where white marble has no business being, paired with lighting best described as “haunted dentist’s office.” The overall aesthetic suggests a man who owned too many mirrors and trusted none of them to tell him the truth.

One viral comment summed it up succinctly:

“Money can buy silence, planes, and islands — but apparently not taste.”

While the internet continues to debate the symbolism of the architecture, most agree on one thing: if evil had an Airbnb listing, this would be the kind of place where the photos look unsettling before you read the reviews.

Designers everywhere are now urging billionaires to do one simple thing before building private islands:

Hire a professional. Or at least a friend with honesty.

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. DUE TO THE NATURE OF OUR JUVENALIAN SATIRE, AND CENSORSHIP WE CAN ONLY SURVIVE BY DONATIONS. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
Bill Clinton: “I did not have watery relations in that hot tub with that woman”
Next article
Descent into the Dollhouse of Horrors: A Grotesque Guide to “Beauty” That Repels
Daily Squib
Bubba Sawyerhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - proton vpn

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.