17.7 C
London
Thursday, June 19, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldThe West's Biggest Mistake Was Globalising its Technological Leaps
World

The West’s Biggest Mistake Was Globalising its Technological Leaps

LONDON - England - Throughout history, the West has innovated and created technology with its technological leaps. Giving away its technology globally has been a huge mistake.

Daily Squib
By Scientia potentia est
ai
Iran underground missile city technological leaps
Iran's vast underground city, consisting of stolen and copied Western technology

From the steam engine to the smart phone to the computer, and even to the gun, the West’s biggest mistake was to share its technological leaps with other nations outside the West.

If all Western countries had kept their technology and secrets within their own borders, the rest of the world would still be existing in a pre-industrial revolution state. Africa, Asia, South America and the Middle East would be no threat today, living their lives blind to the superior technologies developed by Western scientists and technology firms.

Military technology should have never been distributed globally, because this allowed inferior and vastly less developed cultures to become a future threat. If military technology had not been spread globally, much of the globe would still be using bow and arrows, swords and spears even today in 2025.

If the West had not given away their technology to everyone, Iran would not be a threat today.

 

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Warmonger Russia Wants to Broker Peace Deal With Iran and Israel
Next article
Woke Coward Starmer is an Insipid Stain on Britain’s Global Standing
Daily Squib
Scientia potentia esthttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

6 COMMENTS

  1. Africa is still mostly as it was thousands of years ago, you can give them all the tech in the world and they still know nothing.

  2. Best insight I have read in way long long time. It was the European arrogance and hubris that led to the West’s downfall.

  6. نفت به زودی به ۶۰۰ دلار خواهد رسید. کشورهای عزیز شما در آتش ابدی جهنم فرو خواهند رفت. ای شیطان بزرگ – تو در این جنگ پیروز نخواهی شد.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.