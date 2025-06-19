The West’s Biggest Mistake Was Globalising its Technological Leaps

From the steam engine to the smart phone to the computer, and even to the gun, the West’s biggest mistake was to share its technological leaps with other nations outside the West.

If all Western countries had kept their technology and secrets within their own borders, the rest of the world would still be existing in a pre-industrial revolution state. Africa, Asia, South America and the Middle East would be no threat today, living their lives blind to the superior technologies developed by Western scientists and technology firms.

Military technology should have never been distributed globally, because this allowed inferior and vastly less developed cultures to become a future threat. If military technology had not been spread globally, much of the globe would still be using bow and arrows, swords and spears even today in 2025.

If the West had not given away their technology to everyone, Iran would not be a threat today.