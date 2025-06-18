17.7 C
Warmonger Russia Wants to Broker Peace Deal With Iran and Israel

MOSCOW - Russia - Brutal warmongers and invaders, the Russians apparently want to broker a peace deal with Iran and Israel.

Daily Squib
By Yuri Killemolov
ai
putin-bombing-hospitals-ukraine bw mad vlad military aid to Ukraine illegal invasion
Another successful Russian bombing of a maternity hospital in Ukraine kills hundreds of newborn babies and mothers

How’s this one for irony? The country that brutally invaded Ukraine and murdered thousands of civilians in cold blood, abducted thousands of children and killed thousands of Ukrainian soldiers defending their territory wants to broker a peace deal with Iran and Israel.

“If peace is not achieved with Israel and Iran, it could destabilise the entire region,” a warmongering Russian diplomat and professional evil fuck revealed on Wednesday.

No shit! In other news, Trump apparently is very fond of gold taps and socialists like to spend other people’s money until it’s all gone.

