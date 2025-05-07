Ukraine vs Russia, India vs Pakistan, Israel vs Hamas, Iran, Yemen, Lebanon – Who’s Next?

Looks like it’s all kicking off, and who’s to say where it will end? War is never an ideal activity, but sometimes it’s necessary when all other avenues fail. Where old global systems experience change, there is usually some kind of destruction that follows for change to take place. You cannot make an omelette without breaking a few eggs, as the cliché goes.

India has started bombing Pakistan. The battle of the browns has begun. pic.twitter.com/sGufLYd9BT — Bruce (@bruce_barrett) May 6, 2025

India and Pakistan are now firing missiles at each other, and although the social media and legacy media are having a field day over such actions, it’s the people on the ground who inevitably take the brunt of these actions. Civilians who have nothing to do with this nonsense are the ones who sadly suffer.

Well, now we have the Ukraine/Russia debacle, the India/Pakistan skirmish, and the ongoing war in the Middle East with Israel on a mission to clear out a buffer zone around its territory from the dastardly Arabs and Persians. Meanwhile, China is sitting there watching all of this take place, and possibly biding its time. If Trump is okay with Russia taking a quarter of Ukraine, what’s one little island? Yep, we’re talking Taiwan, a delicate dish that is just waiting to be gobbled up by the vast monster that is China. Hell, if we really want to see some fireworks, how about the Greeks and the Turks, now that would be a memorable show to watch. Whilst the Greeks have been arming up their military with some serious spending over the last decade or so, the Turks have been innovating and manufacturing their own military hardware, some of it extremely deadly and efficient. While all these shenanigans go on, Putin could dip his toe into a few more countries, for posterities’ sake. What has he got to lose? With Trump, there is redemption, because Trump just can’t be bothered when too much is going on outside the beloved environs of the USA. As long as it ain’t on US soil, go for it. Maybe he can go for the Nobel War Prize, surely it’s way cooler and more hardcore than the other poxy one.

Here’s to more war. It is the antidote to pretty much everything, and a medicine for the true nature of humanity.