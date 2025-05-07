Experts: Trump Needs to Learn That it’s Not All About Peace

Okay, Trump has got the Nobel Peace Prize in his sights, and he is trying to broker peace deals all over the globe, but he needs to realise that it’s not all about “peace”.

There are some regimes around the globe who do not respond to diplomacy, they do not respond to nice gestures, and they do not respond to gifts. These regimes only respond to the stick, and the carrot can go and take a hike. Sometimes nations have to resort to extreme levels of warfare to achieve peace, to practically obliterate the enemy. Sanctions and other economic weapons only agitate any situation, and have minimal effect, as the sanctioned countries look elsewhere for their distribution networks. The action against the Houthis recently is a step in the right direction, but still not enough. The core of that particular problem lies in Iran, and not in Yemen. Until the root of that section of global conflict is addressed, there will be no peace.

The proliferation of highly advanced and supremely deadly weapons bring upon fear on the enemy and presents a message to them that to even attempt to fight is futile.

Trump needs to bring out the stick, and use it well if true peace is to be achieved globally.