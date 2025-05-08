Interprefy to Deliver AI-Powered Multilingual Access at Economic Summit in Davos

The Europe-Asia Economic Summit (EAES) 2025 is making the conversations at this year’s summit clearer, more inclusive and easier for everyone to follow – no matter what language they speak. EAES has teamed up with Interprefy, the provider of multilingual meeting technology and services.

Taking place on 26-28 May 2025, at the Davos Congress Centre, the summit is set to bring together Government ministers, policy leaders, academics and sustainability advocates from across Europe and Asia. Top voices from global technology companies such as Alibaba Cloud, Synthesia and Huawei Cloud will gather to explore how AI and sustainability can power a more resilient global economy.

Interprefy is a provider of managed Remote Simultaneous Interpretation (RSI) and AI-powered live translation technology and services. It uses cloud-based technology and world-class support to connect people in professional meetings and events in their own language. Interprefy’s cloud-based solutions – such as Remote Simultaneous Interpretation (RSI), Live Captions & Subtitles and AI-powered speech translation – make live translation accessible anywhere. Headquartered in Zurich, Interprefy has a global team of 100+ experts across 30 countries that provide multilingual event support. Interprefy can provide real-time interpretation from vetted professional interpreters or AI, and AI-powered live captions to any hybrid, on-site or in-person event. English is still often the default conversation language even though only 17% of the world speaks English either natively, or as a second language. Through its multi-lingual services, Interprefy breaks down the communication barriers and creates more inclusive professional meetings and events. Interprefy’s multilingual event technology and services are designed to support businesses, governments, and international organisations across the world. Interprefy created the world’s first global solution for Remote Simultaneous Interpretation enabling live interpretation to be added to any event on any web conferencing and virtual events platform. Interprefy is used by leading enterprises such as Facebook and Google, and international organisations such as JP Morgan and UEFA, and because Interprefy partners with industry-leading language service providers, it can source the best interpretation talent for any language and subject area.

As the summit’s official language technology provider, Interprefy will provide AI-powered speech translation, subtitles and live text captions, removing communication barriers for a multilingual audience of over 200 attendees.

With English as the floor language, live translations will be delivered in French, Mandarin, German, Spanish and Hindi. Delegates will follow every session, in real time, via the Interprefy app or a secure web link, enabling deeper participation across industries and cultures.

“EAES is not just another summit,” emphasized Aina Meng, Founder and President of the EAES Executive Board, “it serves as a dynamic platform to foster strategic connections, promote constructive dialogue and strengthen economic collaboration across continents. We’re proud to gather such an impactful group of leaders committed to harnessing AI and sustainability for meaningful global impact.”

On 27 May, Interprefy’s CTO, Andrey Schukin, will join the panel “The Future of AI-Powered Communication: Revolutionizing Content Creation and Distribution”, sharing insights on how language technology is reshaping the way we connect and collaborate.

Commenting on the summit, Schukin said, “Real economic dialogue requires more than just a stage, it requires understanding. We are ensuring that everyone, no matter where they come from or what language they speak, can have a seat at the table and a voice in the conversation.”

Throughout the summit, Interprefy’s multilingual support will be in action across keynote sessions, exclusive VVIP dinners and high-level one-on-one meetings – helping ensure that great ideas don’t get lost in translation.