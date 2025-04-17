Keir Starmer: “If women can have a penis, I can grow one too!”

British PM Keir Starmer, who famously said that women can have a penis, is now determined to try to grow one himself.

“This is the future we are living in. I have asked my NHS doctor whether I too can grow a penis, and maybe some balls as well.”

Today Labour is trying to spin that Starmer has always known what a woman is. We know this isn’t true and we have the receipts. Former Labour MP Rosie Duffield was hounded out of their party for saying biological sex was real and only women have a cervix. Starmer’s response?👇 pic.twitter.com/tH7zgcjIiL — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) April 16, 2025

Keir Starmer and his deluded supporters have thus been caught off-side, and are trying to make amends after the Supreme Court ruled they were wrong on all counts regarding transgender women.

On Wednesday, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of a woman should be based on biological sex.

The judges ruled that when the term “woman” is used in the Equality Act, it means a biological woman, and “sex” means biological sex.

It also makes it clear that if a space or service is designated as women-only, a person who was born male but identifies as a woman does not have a right to use that space or service.

The Supreme Court justices argued this was the only consistent, coherent interpretation.

Consequently, some Labour supporters suggest Starmer grows a penis right in the middle of his forehead.

“Keir is a bit of a major dickhead any way, so it’ll suit him fine,” another Labour supporter added.

From now on, all Labour MPs and supporters plan to grow a whopping great penis in the middle of their foreheads. If women can have a penis, so can Starmer and his putrid supporters.