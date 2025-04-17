Freedom of Speech: GAB Social Media Goes Offline in UK

GAB, a predominantly Christian conservative American social media site, has pulled its support for UK viewers and subscribers because of an anti-freedom of speech directive from the communist Labour Party controlled OFCOM. Apparently, the Stasi wanted specific information about the users of GAB, contact details and names so they could be arrested at the whim of the British communists who are now in charge.

The Daily Squib may not believe in human concepts like organised religion, but we would defend to the death the right to speak freely about Christianity or any religion.

The way things are going in the Soviet UK regarding freedom of speech, we ourselves do not know how long we will last under these totalitarian communist conditions.