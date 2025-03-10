EU to Ban Sales of Crucial Antibiotics and Medical Supplies to USA

The Donald sure gone and pissed off the EU soviets this time. Now, the EU is planning to “weaponise” life-saving medicines sent to the United States to counter Donald Trump’s hostility towards the soviet bloc. Shit just hit the fan big time.

EU bureaucrats have identified hundreds of products, including antibiotics, radiation therapies and pacemakers, for which the US is dependent on shipments from the EU.

Talks are currently being conducted on the best way to hit The Teflon Don as he continues to threaten the Continent’s military and economic security.

“Ve haff vays of making ze stupid Amerikaners comply. Iffen zey crossen ze EU, ve vill make zem get sick. Very sick! Heh,heh,heh,heh!” an unnamed, unelected EU official revealed on Monday.

EU bureaucrats have dredged up an old document titled “Strategic dependencies and capacities”, drawn up by the European Commission in 2021, that has highlighted 260 products where the US is dependent on EU supplies.

On the list are items such as antibiotics, pacemakers and high-quality steel.

The USA depends on crucial radiation therapy isotopes that are solely made in Germany. Trump’s highly touted semiconductor boom can’t go on without European machines, high-grade steel is specifically made in the German steel belt, antibiotics in Italy.

“Ve are going to taken ze Amerikaners back to ein Middle Ages. Nein antibiotics, nein radiation treatment, nein steel. Zey are fuckenzied!”

Americans better start stockpiling those antibiotics because after this, when they get sick they’ll stay sick. We’re truly living in scary times, folks.