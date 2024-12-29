Labour: “Comrades, there is nothing good to look forward to in 2025”

Comrades, we are happy to announce that you will be poorer in 2025 and all aspiration will further be eroded. Businesses will be taxed heavier and punished for any form of success, and ordinary people will be substantially condemned for attempting to work to survive.

Anti-business and Pro Big State

There will be exemptions to the punitive taxation and negative sentiment. If you are part of the three-day working civil service with huge salaries, Marxist unions, train drivers, Labour MPs, Labour unelected peers, Labour high party officials, with immense gold-plated Big State pensions, you will be fine. This goes for train drivers on £85,000 salaries who work only for four days a week and who have also been awarded another 15% salary increase by the Labour Party. We are creating one new unelected, unaccountable QUANGO per week, and the Big State is growing at an exponential rate, further impoverishing the punished private sector, which will not exist in less than a decade’s time.

Recession Britain Caused by Destructive Naive Labour Policies Will Get Worse

Remember, comrades, we do not know anything about how to run an economy or how these concepts work. People like Commissar Rachel Reeves have never worked in the private sector or been involved in economics in any way, and her lies in her CV are proof of this fact. Labour cabinet members have never held a job in the private sector or run any form of business but have only been employed as civil servants. Britain’s economy and GDP are contracting, and we are in a recession. This is brilliant news, but in 2025 we hope to implement a Great Depression. You are all in good hands, so please do not worry. With high food prices and inflation rising again, we will make 2025 a year of true misery for ordinary people, but you must thank us because your suffering is our gain.

Net Zero and Concreting Over the Countryside

Don’t forget, we are dedicated to Net Zero, which we are working on very hard to impoverish Britons even further with punitive eco taxes and infrastructural changes that will make your lives more miserable and untenable. Commissar Mad Ed Miliband has been seen smirking inanely and rubbing his little hands with glee at the very thought of forcing Net Zero down your fucking throats, whether you like it or not. Thanks to Mad Ed 2025 will be a fucking nightmare, ha, ha, ha!

Our soviet 5-year-plan of building garish grey soulless shoddy box houses over the concreted former green belt and countryside thanks to Commissar Rayner will come into full force. Count yourself lucky that you are not part of the formerly protected last remnants of British wildlife, fauna and environment. Luckily, because Labour are socialists and Marxists, the hypocritical scumbag eco and nature protection groups are staying silent. Their silence is proof that they never really cared for the environment and have now been fully exposed as just another political arm of the Labour Party.

Kulak Farmers

British farmers? We hate you! In 2025, we will continue to punish farmers, take their land and assets and laugh in their faces. In our eyes, you are part of the Kulak class, the “landed gentry” and this alone is enough of an excuse to confiscate your generational wealth and assets. These ill-gotten gains will be assimilated into the collectivist communist state and redistributed to the pensions of civil servants. You can have your useless tractor days out in London with your pathetic “protests”. These amuse us as we look out of our windows from our well heated offices in Westminster.

The Pensioner Cash Cows

As for pensioners, they will continue to be harmed, isolated and their last remaining riches after life-long work plundered. Hopefully, many more will die early from frostbite after we took away their fuel payments. Then we will plunder their assets via the inheritance taxes that Labour has so kindly increased. Your pensions will also be heavily taxed. Enjoy another year in Labour’s Britain, and may you perish early.

Giving Away British Sovereign Territory to Mauritius and Paying £800 million/Year

We hate Britain so much, and we detest the legacy of the British Empire. This is why treacherous foreign agents like Labour MP David Lammy have given away the crucial Chagos Islands, and at a cost of £87 billion. While British pensioners are dying of the cold and starving, Britain’s taxpayers will be dishing out £800 million per annum to Mauritius, who will be also making a deal with China to add a military base on the strategically important islands. GCHQ, who have important undersea cables passing through the islands, will be tapped by China, so that top secret information can be siphoned off to Beijing. You can’t say that Labour does not have the interests of China in mind, we care more for our enemies than our own country.

Thank you for Voting Labour

Remember, comrades, the suffering we are prolonging is totally permissible because we were given a full mandate to do so by the very people who voted for us. Thank you, you stupid fucking morons, thank you for voting for Labour. You do it time and time again, and you never learn because you are all idiots. We are grateful to the British voters for being stupid, ignorant morons. Enjoy another miserable year under Labour in 2025.

INGSOC NOTICE 111111111111111-1-1111111111111111110-111

ALLISON BEASLEY, 14, OF GLUMDYKE ROAD, WEST ABBINGDON, YORKSHIRE WAS AWARDED AN INCREASE OF CHOCOLATE RATIONS OF 12 GRAMS PER ANNUM FOR REPORTING HER DAD TO THOUGHTCRIME SOCIAL MEDIA STASI OFFICERS AFTER HE MADE A COMMENT ABOUT SUPREME COMRADE KEIR STARMER BEING AN “INCOMPETENT SLEAZY COMMIE CUNT”. SHE WAS ALSO AWARDED WITH A TWO-WEEK BOX OF USED TOILET PAPER SUPPLY. HER FATHER, MILES BEASLEY, 45, WAS TAKEN AWAY IN THE EARLY HOURS OF SUNDAY MORNING AND WILL NEVER BE SEEN IN PUBLIC EVER AGAIN, MUCH LIKE PRINCE ANDREW.