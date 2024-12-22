17.7 C
Comrades, We Wish 760,000 Pensioners a Merry Freezing Christmas Death

GRIMSBY - England - The People's Soviet Republic of Britain and Labour Party are hoping for many pensioner deaths this Christmas due to the freezing weather and cancellation of fuel payments.

By Commissar Qahunt
Comrades, we are happy to announce that 760,000 cash-strapped pensioners who were entitled to receive Pension Credit did not fill in the 450 question form to receive fuel assistance this winter. Thankfully, many of these old has-beens are not conversant in the workings of the internet, or filling in large confusing forms. This is how we designed it, so they will all be shivering to fucking death this freezing Christmas. Even by some weird anomaly or lucky chance a pensioner manages to somehow apply for the Pension Credit, we have an entire department of dedicated civil servants working to reject the applications.

alfie norbert croydon pensionerAny citizen who finds a dead frozen elderly pensioner either in their home or in the wet freezing unforgiving streets is to inform their friendly local Stasi agent, who will arrange immediate cremation, and the records of the deceased individual erased from existence.

Yesterday was the last chance to file a claim for Pension Credit for the ‘qualifying week’ of 16 to 22 September. Our departments of well paid civil servants in fully heated offices thankfully rejected the majority of applications.

It is estimated that more than 4,000 pensioners now will die from the freezing winter conditions this year alone, but frankly we at Labour HQ and the office of Rachel Reeves are disappointed that the number of deaths are so low. The Soviet People’s Republic of Britain would prefer a death count of at least 50,000 pensioners per annum frozen to death. Hopefully, we will reach these hefty targets.

For the Soviet Labour Party, old people and pensioners are treated as cash cows with the maximum levels of disgust they deserve.

Comrades, we have been informed by our Stasi Thoughtcrime officers in the BBC that some people who believe in the terrible crime of free speech, satire and parody have created a song mocking the Labour Party’s wonderful plan to murder thousands of old age pensioners this winter. Luckily, the illegal plan to play the Christmas song was thwarted by Stasi agents, and the song was denied any form of air play. In Woke Soviet Britain, we cannot have things like satire and parody, and as we all know freedom of speech is a serious crime punishable by total liquidation and cancellation.

INGSOC ORDER 89944440-C54491-A3

Jenny Huejasse, 34, of Grimdyke Avenue, Manchester has been awarded an increase of 15 grams of chocolate rations per annum. She bravely reported her own mother, uncle and 7-year-old sister to Stasi authorities after they were heard listening to the Christmas song that has been banned by the Big state. The thought criminals were taken away in the early hours of December 19th and transferred to Gulag 345 where they will endure the next 45 years doing hard labour and being re-educated. In Sector 44, Hackney, London, over 15 arrests were made on December 20th. The subjects involved were guilty of thoughtcrimes against the soviet state and supreme Comrade Starmer. They had dared to help some old age pensioners by fixing their fire places to stay warm, and burning wood. Commissar Mad Ed Miliband’s Net Zero laws deem it a criminal offence to use a fireplace or wood-burning stove to keep warm. Any citizens found guilty of this terrible crime will be erased, or put into a woke re-education gulag.

