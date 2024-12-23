Why Labour Needs to Keep Doing What They’re Doing

Sometimes horror has to penetrate the minds of even the dumbest, low-information voters, sometimes it has to penetrate the seemingly impenetrable minds of the most indoctrinated Labour cultists. This is why Labour are creating a tidal wave of hatred and disgust towards their brand with every day they bring out another nasty, evil and perversely illogical spendthrift policy or bill. The lesson to never elect a Labour government again should be then passed generationally, and taught in schools, or taught in university courses. It should be engrained in history books, and documentaries should be produced about the horrors that were committed during the years of 2024–2029.

When true evil comes into power, it first disguises itself as a kind, caring entity, it wants to do good it says to the people. The low-information and masochistic voters who voted for this entity eat the lies up, but as things get incrementally worse for them, they realise something is not quite right. Of course, every evil act has to have its enablers and its gate-keepers, therefore there will be the heavily indoctrinated cultist Labour supporters on Labour subsidised high salaries who will always support the party however nasty the horror gets. The same applies exactly to the Democrats in the USA.

The core of this insanity are the lies. It is true that most politicians and political parties lie to some extent irrespective of their political affiliation, but Labour are particularly sinister and nefarious about it because they do it in such a fashion that it mimics an act of caring. This is for your own good, they will say. We have the moral ground, you are not capable of anything because you are stupid, so we will tell you and order you to do this — the right way.

Meanwhile, the horrors continue on a daily basis, and they go on and on, and the suffering continues until even for the pliant British people, some sort of impasse is created. Maybe the people will fight back one day to the tyranny they have been subjected to for so long, although it is highly in doubt this emancipation could ever occur, there is still an ember of hope that the level of indoctrination is broken just for one or two seconds, so there is some sort of realisation to what is being done to them.

The Labour Party and its robotic emissaries of communism are not logical beings that can be reasoned with, they have no emotions, they have no mercy or pity. This is why, the only way to bring this realisation to the people is to let this fucking evil run and run to its conclusion.

Will the people awake from their slumber? Will the indoctrinated Labourites realise they are doing harm and evil? Will the low-information voters learn to never commit the same mistake again? These are questions we will hopefully see a positive answer to some day in the UK.