17.7 C
London
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldWhy Labour Needs to Keep Doing What They're Doing
World

Why Labour Needs to Keep Doing What They’re Doing

LONDON - England - There is a valid reason to allow Labour to continue what they are doing.

Daily Squib
By Pol Pot's budgie
ai
keir starmer wardrobe 2 free designer clothes

Sometimes horror has to penetrate the minds of even the dumbest, low-information voters, sometimes it has to penetrate the seemingly impenetrable minds of the most indoctrinated Labour cultists. This is why Labour are creating a tidal wave of hatred and disgust towards their brand with every day they bring out another nasty, evil and perversely illogical spendthrift policy or bill. The lesson to never elect a Labour government again should be then passed generationally, and taught in schools, or taught in university courses. It should be engrained in history books, and documentaries should be produced about the horrors that were committed during the years of 2024–2029.

soviet britain labour party comrade starmer announces increase in choco rationsWhen true evil comes into power, it first disguises itself as a kind, caring entity, it wants to do good it says to the people. The low-information and masochistic voters who voted for this entity eat the lies up, but as things get incrementally worse for them, they realise something is not quite right. Of course, every evil act has to have its enablers and its gate-keepers, therefore there will be the heavily indoctrinated cultist Labour supporters on Labour subsidised high salaries who will always support the party however nasty the horror gets. The same applies exactly to the Democrats in the USA.

The core of this insanity are the lies. It is true that most politicians and political parties lie to some extent irrespective of their political affiliation, but Labour are particularly sinister and nefarious about it because they do it in such a fashion that it mimics an act of caring. This is for your own good, they will say. We have the moral ground, you are not capable of anything because you are stupid, so we will tell you and order you to do this — the right way.

pensioner council flat Two-tier KierMeanwhile, the horrors continue on a daily basis, and they go on and on, and the suffering continues until even for the pliant British people, some sort of impasse is created. Maybe the people will fight back one day to the tyranny they have been subjected to for so long, although it is highly in doubt this emancipation could ever occur, there is still an ember of hope that the level of indoctrination is broken just for one or two seconds, so there is some sort of realisation to what is being done to them.

The Labour Party and its robotic emissaries of communism are not logical beings that can be reasoned with, they have no emotions, they have no mercy or pity. This is why, the only way to bring this realisation to the people is to let this fucking evil run and run to its conclusion.

Will the people awake from their slumber? Will the indoctrinated Labourites realise they are doing harm and evil? Will the low-information voters learn to never commit the same mistake again? These are questions we will hopefully see a positive answer to some day in the UK.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
ds-freedom-expression-banner
Previous article
Comrades, We Wish 760,000 Pensioners a Merry Freezing Christmas Death
Next article
Don’t Expect Any Help From the NYPD If You’re On the Subway Burning
Daily Squib
Pol Pot's budgiehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -ds-santa-banner

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.