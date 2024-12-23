17.7 C
London
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldDon't Expect Any Help From the NYPD If You're On the Subway...
World

Don’t Expect Any Help From the NYPD If You’re On the Subway Burning

NEW YORK - USA - Ever wanted to go to NYC? Don't bother. It's not safe anymore, and the NYPD won't help if you're in a spot of bother.

Daily Squib
By Leigh King
ai
new-york-city 1200 nypd

Firstly, don’t ever go to New York City, but if you have the misfortune to ever do that, don’t go on the subway, but if you ever have the misfortune to do that, don’t expect any help from the NYPD because when you’re in trouble they won’t help. This is the case for a poor woman who was set alight by a Guatemalan illegal migrant yesterday, and whilst she was burning, the cops just walked on by. Thought it was bad in London? NYC is fractionally worse.

The video is too horrendous to post on here, but it can be found at this link. Beware, the video is tragic and disturbing, to say the least.

Don’t get us wrong, New York City was once a magnificent and fascinating place, but now it is an overcrowded garbage-filled trench of utter shit and depravity. The Joe Biden administration (Obama) who let in over 15 million illegals at the border shipped thousands of illegals to the streets of NYC.

The irony of the entire situation is that New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, published a propaganda piece extolling the ‘safety’ of the subway system a day before the woman was burned alive on the subway as the NYPD officers paced up and down the platform doing nothing.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
ds-freedom-expression-banner
Previous article
Why Labour Needs to Keep Doing What They’re Doing
Daily Squib
Leigh Kinghttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -ds-santa-banner

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.