Don’t Expect Any Help From the NYPD If You’re On the Subway Burning

Firstly, don’t ever go to New York City, but if you have the misfortune to ever do that, don’t go on the subway, but if you ever have the misfortune to do that, don’t expect any help from the NYPD because when you’re in trouble they won’t help. This is the case for a poor woman who was set alight by a Guatemalan illegal migrant yesterday, and whilst she was burning, the cops just walked on by. Thought it was bad in London? NYC is fractionally worse.

The video is too horrendous to post on here, but it can be found at this link. Beware, the video is tragic and disturbing, to say the least.

Don’t get us wrong, New York City was once a magnificent and fascinating place, but now it is an overcrowded garbage-filled trench of utter shit and depravity. The Joe Biden administration (Obama) who let in over 15 million illegals at the border shipped thousands of illegals to the streets of NYC.

The irony of the entire situation is that New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, published a propaganda piece extolling the ‘safety’ of the subway system a day before the woman was burned alive on the subway as the NYPD officers paced up and down the platform doing nothing.