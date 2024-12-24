17.7 C
This Latina MAGA Chick Means Business

MISSOURI - USA - Things are hotting up a little in America, especially with a certain gun toting Latina mistress of MAGA.

Things are getting kinda cray cray in America, especially when it comes to some of the MAGA posse. We’re sitting here in the Squib office watching this broad doing a mock execution of an illegal immigrant, and all there is here is silence. Like, what can you say? Certainly, this guapa must be damn hot in bed, but it is almost a guarantee that she comes with a major warning sticker, especially if you get on her wrong side. The video is most probably a response to the illegal immigrant who burned a woman alive on the NYC subway the other day while he watched and the cops paced back and forth on the platform doing nothing.

Valentina Gomez, a Colombian American is one hell of a señorita, who means business. She ran for election for Missouri Secretary of State and lost in the Republican primary on August 6, 2024. According to the media, she has already triggered the woke liberals who are going insane in their safe spaces right now.

Roll over Ocasia Cortez, because Valentina Gomez is now the hottest Latina in town.

It really is that simple, but sometimes a little intricacy is required.

